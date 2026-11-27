ARLINGTON, Texas -- AT&T Stadium went from a full-throated roar to so deathly quiet that one could hear a scoop of cranberry sauce drop with two seconds remaining on the clock on Thanksgiving Day.

When Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott's 59-yard field goal sailed through the uprights to complete a 21-point comeback, the largest Thanksgiving comeback in NFL history, the sensation Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones felt when the stadium scoreboard read "Eagles 39, Cowboys 38" was numb. Nothingness. Emptiness. "Numbing" was the feeling Jones kept going back to outside the locker room postgame.

"The word is numbing. Numbing at the end," Jones said postgame. "I didn't expect to be having this kind of conversation with you guys about 10 minutes left in that game."

The Cowboys (5-7) desperately needed a win on Thanksgiving to get back to .500 and maintain a spot nipping at the heels of the NFC East-leading New York Giants (6-3-1). They were well on their way to doing so after quarterback Dak Prescott's 12-yard scoring strike out to running back Javonte Williams put Dallas on top 28-10 at halftime. Following kicker Brandon Aubrey draining a 59-yard field goal with 3:35 left in the third quarter, the Cowboys' lead ballooned to 21.

Then, everything came crashing down. Eagles fill-in quarterback Joe Milton, one of Dallas' backup quarterbacks up until October when the Eagles signed him off of the Dallas practice squad, carved the Cowboys up like Thanksgiving turkey, throwing for 331 yards and an interception on 21-of-31 passing with a 15-yard rushing touchdown. He hit on touchdown passes of 50 yards and 45 yards to wide receiver DeVonta Smith (200 yards receiving and two touchdowns on 11 catches) as well as on a 24-yarder to rookie first-round pick wide receiver Makai Lemon. No defense could have possessed a greater understanding of an opposing quarterback's tendencies than Milton, someone they worked against every day in practice as their scout team quarterback up until just over a month ago.

Oh, and this happened against an Eagles team (4-7) that is a husk of the squad that steamrolled the entire league en route to a Super Bowl title at the end of the 2024 season. They entered Thanksgiving Thursday without Super Bowl MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) and All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun (back). They also lost running back Saquon Barkley (stinger), cornerback Cooper DeJean (concussion) and tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder) during the game. Six-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson retired in-season a number of weeks ago. It didn't matter.

What could go wrong did for Dallas

Aubrey, who signed a four-year, $28 million extension with $20 million guaranteed that made him the NFL's highest-paid kicker this past offseason, missed a 40-yard field goal that would have put the Cowboys up 11 with 3:42 left to play. A blocked punt returned for a touchdown made the Eagles believe they could come back with the margin trimmed down to seven, with 13:46 left to play.

After the special teams' shakiness, coach Brian Schottenheimer decided to put the football in Prescott's hands on a game-clinching fourth-and-1 at the Eagles' 39 with 55 seconds remaining. However, Prescott got sacked for a nine-yard loss, and the Eagles' next drive ended with Elliott's game-winner with two seconds left on the clock.

Prescott was left stunned and agreed with Jones that numb was an appropriate way to describe his postgame emotions. The light was clearly gone from the ever-resilient and optimistic quarterback's eyes at his postgame press conference. After all, his 2026 Cowboys are the only team in NFL history to average over 30 points per game (31.3 points per game, the second most in the NFL this season) and have a losing record through 12 games, according to CBS Sports Research.

"Pretty stunnin," Prescott said. "[Numb is] a good description for how I'm feeling right now. Yeah, especially this soon after the game, understanding the plays left out there, the plays we could have made, should have made and the mistakes we had."

Dak Prescott answers questions after the Dallas Cowboys' 39-38 Thanksgiving defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles. Garrett Podell

Dallas meltdowns are becoming a constant problem

Perhaps the most deflating part of Dallas blowing a 14-plus-point lead at home against a team with a losing record is that this wasn't the Cowboys' first time doing so. Prior to November, Dallas was 202-0-1 when leading by that much in the fourth quarter at home in the 67-season existence of Cowboys football. Fast forward to Thanksgiving, and the Cowboys have lost twice this month in that situation against rebuilding teams with backup quarterbacks.

Dallas allowed Gardner Minshew and the NFC West bottom-feeding Arizona Cardinals (3-8) to dig out of a 24-10 hole and win 33-30 in overtime. That was the worst loss of the 2026 season until Thursday. The Cowboys don't play again for 11 more days when they suit up again in Seattle against the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks (6-4) on "Monday Night Football." This is one of the rare cases where having more time to process the grief from a letdown loss might be a bad thing.

"Hopefully it helps, but it's definitely going to sting during it and particularly these next couple of days," Prescott said of the 11-day layoff. "But as we get back into the building, we can't allow this to hold us back."

The problem for Dallas is that the Cardinals and Eagles home losses are hardly the only soul-crushing defeats of the year. Here's a quick rundown if you've lost count.

Week 1 kicked off with up-and-down New York Giants' Jaxson Dart frying the Cowboys for 230 yards passing, three passing touchdowns on 23-of-29 passing with 54 yards rushing on 11 carries. Dallas lost 28-20, and its offense only touched the ball twice in the second half.

There's the time-expiring Rio loss against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, despite Aubrey kicking the game-tying field goal seven seconds earlier. That made the 2026 Ravens just the eighth team in the 21st century with a game-winning score after receiving the ball with seven or fewer seconds on the clock, per CBS Sports Research.

In Week 5, the Cowboys hosted the then-winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers with undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels and struggling running back Bucky Irving, punking them in primetime in a 24-16 defeat.

Week 10 against the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers (9-1) involved Dallas' defense surrendering 584 total yards, the most ever allowed by the Cowboys at home, in a 46-40 loss that never felt as close as the final score.

Days after the 49ers loss, Schottenheimer stripped first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker of defensive play-calling duties while still keeping him on the coaching staff. He gave defensive play-calling to Parker's mentor Mike Pettine, who was recently hired on staff out of retirement as a senior defensive assistant.

The hits just keep on coming, and this latest one prevented Dallas from getting back to .500 at 6-6 ahead of playing the NFL's second-toughest remaining strength of schedule. Their final five opponents have a combined winning percentage of .608, so this loss essentially erased all hope for an NFC East division title run.

"The message shouldn't have to motivate you, shouldn't have to inspire," Prescott said about how to keep the team together. "It shouldn't be the reason that you go win, or the message wasn't good enough, and it's the reason that we lost. So there's got to be a sense of accountability that doesn't fall on the messenger."

Cowboys collapses at home this month Week 8 vs. ARI Week 12 vs. PHI Fourth-quarter lead 14 14 Result Loss by 3 in OT Loss by 1 Opposing quarterback Gardner Minshew Joe Milton

* First team ever with two home losses in a season up 14-plus points in the fourth quarter, per CBS Sports Research

Dallas surrendered 22 fourth-quarter points on defense to an Eagles team that hadn't scored more than that amount in an entire game since Week 2, Philadelphia's last game before their seven-game losing streak ended in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which ended up imploding that franchise.

Cowboys' NFC title hopes are all but gone

The Cowboys' 2026 season isn't officially over, but it might as well be. Games at the 2025 NFC finalists — the Seahawks (6-4) and Los Angeles Rams (7-4) — loom, as do matchups with the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3), the Giants (6-3-1) and the surging Washington Commanders (4-5-1). Dallas has too much scar tissue, both mentally and physically, to realistically get back into the NFC East race.

"I mean, it's a gut check for sure. Told the guys that," Schottenheimer said postgame. "Division football. That's what we talked about in the locker room."

Brian Schottenheimer answers questions after the Dallas Cowboys' 39-38 Thanksgiving defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles. Garrett Podell

Prescott said everyone from the top down in the Cowboys franchise needs to take some time off this weekend before hitting the ground running.

"And [we have to] get back to it with more urgency and better than ever individually and collectively to give it our best chance," Prescott said.

But are these battered and scarred Cowboys able to successfully respond and bounce back from yet another gut-wrenching loss? The face of the franchise quarterback who is tasked with being Mr. Perfect on and off the field in Dallas couldn't answer that question definitively.

Prescott likely couldn't do so because, deep down, he already knows: The 2026 season will go down as another year of his prime wasted in another lost Cowboys campaign. That's why that numbing feeling is setting in for Jones and his Cowboys once again.

"We'll see," Prescott said.