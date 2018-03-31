Horse named for Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski to run in Kentucky Derby
The first leg of thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown is May 5
Gronk fever has officially made its way from the NFL to horse racing. After multiple qualifying events, a horse named after Rob Gronkowski is set to race in the 2018 Kentucky Derby.
The horse -- named "Gronkowski" -- sealed its spot in the field for the May 5 race by winning the Burradon Stakes in England on Friday. Gronkowski's owner, Kerri Radcliffe of Phoenix Thoroughbreds, is a self-proclaimed Patriots fan and named the horse after the tight end due to their similar heights (6-foot-5).
Just like the actual Rob Gronkowski on the field, this horse is an absolute terror on the track. Don't believe us? See for yourself:
Patriots players are no stranger to Churchill Downs either. Last year, Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and now-49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo were in attendance for the big event. Back in 2014, then-Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker was handing out $100 bills after winning more than $50,000. Officials later went on to claim a significant error in overpaying him.
And of course, the Gronk himself has made appearances at the Kentucky Derby as well. He joined Brady back in 2015. If he does attend this year, we may have an idea of which horse he'll be betting on.
