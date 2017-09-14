Houston Texans Set to Work Out Free Agent Gary Barnidge

The Houston Texans will be working out free agent tight Gary Barnidge later this week. The Texans placed starting tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz on the injured reserve due to his second concussion in less than a month, which leaves the Texans looking for answers at the position. With Ryan Griffin and Stephen Anderson both at the position, the Texans appear to be moving forward without Fiedorowicz for a good portion of the season.

Barnidge has spend time with both the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns during his nine-year NFL career. Barndige was mainly a special teams player until his break out season in 2015 with the Browns when he caught 79 passes for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns. That impressive season led to him getting a call for the pro bowl and a new deal the following off-season.

In 2016, Barnidge underwent sports hernia surgery but still caught 55 passes for 612 yards and two touchdowns.

The Texans are set to work out Barnidge after their game against the Ci