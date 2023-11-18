Who's Playing

Arizona Cardinals @ Houston Texans

Current Records: Arizona 2-8, Houston 5-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: CBS

What to Know

The Houston Texans will be playing at home against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. The timing is sure in the Texans' favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while the Cardinals have not had much luck on the away from home, with eight straight road losses dating back to last season.

Houston gave up the first points last Sunday, but they didn't let that get them down. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 30-27 win over the Bengals.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Texans to victory, but perhaps none more so than Devin Singletary, who rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown. The team also got some help courtesy of C.J. Stroud, who threw for 356 yards and a touchdown.

Another reason for the win was the Texans' imposing defense, which managed to get into the backfield for four sacks. In that department, Sheldon Rankins was the leader with three sacks.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Falcons 25-23. The win was just what Arizona needed coming off of a 27-0 defeat in their prior contest.

Kyler Murray was the offensive standout of the matchup as he rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown. Trey McBride did his part to keep the secondary busy, picking up 131 receiving yards.

The Cardinals were down by one with only two minutes and 33 seconds left when they drove 70 yards for the winning score. Matt Prater did the honors with a 23-yard field goal.

Their wins bumped Houston to 5-4 and Arizona to 2-8.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, the Texans are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be the Cardinals' 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-5 against the spread).

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's contest: The Texans have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 372.6 total yards per game. It's a different story for the Cardinals , though, as they've been averaging only 295.9 per game. Will the Texans be able to march up the field at their leisure again, or will the Cardinals flip the script? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NFL content.

Odds

Houston is a 4-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 47.5 points.

Series History

Houston and Arizona both have 1 win in their last 2 games.