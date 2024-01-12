Who's Playing

Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans

Regular Season Records: Cleveland 11-6, Houston 10-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Texans will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will face off against the Cleveland Browns in an AFC playoff match at 4:30 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium. The Texans will be strutting in after a win while the Browns will be stumbling in from a loss.

Houston was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They managed a 23-19 victory over the Colts. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Houston.

The Texans relied on the efforts of Nico Collins, who picked up 195 receiving yards and a touchdown, and C.J. Stroud, who threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns while completing 76.9% of his passes. Collins' biggest highlight was a 75-yard reception that he brought in for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Cleveland's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They lost to the Bengals on the road by a decisive 31-14 margin. Cleveland was down 31-0 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was David Bell, who picked up 68 receiving yards and two touchdowns. That's the first time this season that he hauled in two or more receiving touchdowns.

Houston has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-7 record this season. As for Cleveland, their loss dropped their record down to 11-6.

Odds

Cleveland is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Houston.