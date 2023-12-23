Who's Playing

Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans

Current Records: Cleveland 9-5, Houston 8-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Browns have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Houston Texans at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Last Sunday, Cleveland's game was all tied up 7-7 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 20-17 victory over the Bears. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

The Browns' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Amari Cooper led the charge by picking up 109 receiving yards and a touchdown. Cooper's biggest highlight was a 51-yard reception that he brought in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Another player making a difference was David Njoku, who picked up 104 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Houston ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Titans and snuck past 19-16. The win was just what Houston needed coming off of a 30-6 defeat in their prior contest.

The Texans' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Noah Brown, who picked up 82 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Devin Singletary, who gained 170 total yards. The Texans also relied on the talents of Ka'imi Fairbairn, who kicked two long-distance field goals. The longest was a 54-yard boot in overtime, which proved pivotal in the final score.

The team's defense also helped out by holding the Titans to a paltry 204 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the Texans' ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid the passer out seven times before it was all said and done. In that department, Jonathan Greenard was the leader with 2.5 sacks.

Cleveland pushed their record up to 9-5 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. As for Houston, their victory bumped their record up to 8-6.

Cleveland beat Houston 27-14 in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. Do the Browns have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Texans turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Cleveland is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 40 points.

Series History

Cleveland has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Houston.