Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live updates, score, results, statistics, highlights for 'Sunday Night Football'

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Texans vs. Cowboys football game

No one knew what to expect from the Cowboys this season -- they cut Dez Bryant and were without a legit No. 1 receiver, and it was unclear if Dak Prescott would be able to jumpstart the offense without him. Not helping: Wideout Terrance Williams landing on injured reserve. But despite the lack of playmakers, and key injuries along the offensive line, Dallas is 2-2, fresh off a win last week against the Lions. And now they're right in the mix in the NFC East, behind only the Redskins (2-1).

The Texans, meanwhile, were our preseason favorites to win the AFC South. Instead, limped to an 0-3 start thanks in part to Deshaun Watson looking rusty, the offensive line proving incapable of blocking anybody, and the defense looking a step slow through the first few weeks. But Houston eked out its first win last week against the Colts and now the question not only becomes can they win back-to-back games for the first time since 2016, but if they can make a push to get back in the conversation in the division.

Follow all the updates as they unfold in our Sunday Night live blog.

Thank you for joining us.

Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV. Watch Now
Our Latest Stories