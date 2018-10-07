Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live updates, score, results, statistics, highlights for 'Sunday Night Football'

No one knew what to expect from the Cowboys this season -- they cut Dez Bryant and were without a legit No. 1 receiver, and it was unclear if Dak Prescott would be able to jumpstart the offense without him. Not helping: Wideout Terrance Williams landing on injured reserve. But despite the lack of playmakers, and key injuries along the offensive line, Dallas is 2-2, fresh off a win last week against the Lions. And now they're right in the mix in the NFC East, behind only the Redskins (2-1).

The Texans, meanwhile, were our preseason favorites to win the AFC South. Instead, limped to an 0-3 start thanks in part to Deshaun Watson looking rusty, the offensive line proving incapable of blocking anybody, and the defense looking a step slow through the first few weeks. But Houston eked out its first win last week against the Colts and now the question not only becomes can they win back-to-back games for the first time since 2016, but if they can make a push to get back in the conversation in the division.

