Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts score: Live updates, analysis, game stats for AFC Wild Card game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Texans vs. Colts football game
Three months ago, the Colts and Texans were both 1-3. Now, days into the new year, they've combined to go 19-5. But Indianapolis and Houston have taken different paths to this point; both teams feature very good defenses but Indy's offense is built on balance and protecting Andrew Luck while Houston has taken more of a fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants approach to matriculating the ball down the field.
Put another way: Luck, who was sacked 41 times in 2016 (he missed 2017 with an injury), has gone down just 18 times this season. He was sacked twice in the last three regular-season games and enjoyed a five-game stretch in Weeks 6-11 where he wasn't sacked at all. Deshaun Watson, meanwhile, has endured a whopping 62 sacks this season. SIXTY-TWO! By comparison, he went down 16 times in the last three games, and oh-by-the-way, in the two previous matchups with the Colts, Watson was sacked 12 times.
That is unsustainable in the long term, and for now, it could prove to be the difference between advancing to the divisional round and heading for the couch.
Join us for our live blog below and later as this post turns into takeaways.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Uber driver bashes Chargers
This situation got a little awkward
-
Palmer: 11 of 12 teams can win it all
The former NFL quarterback is high on every playoff team, except for one
-
Texans vs. Colts odds, picks, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Colts vs. Texans game 10,000 tim...
-
Chargers vs. Ravens odds, picks, bets
Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of the Chargers and Ravens
-
Hilton shows up to Houston in disguise
The Colts-Texans game hasn't even started and it's already getting crazy
-
Colts vs. Texans Wild Card preview
The Colts and Texans get together for a winner-take-all rubber match