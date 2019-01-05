Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts score: Live updates, analysis, game stats for AFC Wild Card game

Three months ago, the Colts and Texans were both 1-3. Now, days into the new year, they've combined to go 19-5. But Indianapolis and Houston have taken different paths to this point; both teams feature very good defenses but Indy's offense is built on balance and protecting Andrew Luck while Houston has taken more of a fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants approach to matriculating the ball down the field.

Put another way: Luck, who was sacked 41 times in 2016 (he missed 2017 with an injury), has gone down just 18 times this season. He was sacked twice in the last three regular-season games and enjoyed a five-game stretch in Weeks 6-11 where he wasn't sacked at all. Deshaun Watson, meanwhile, has endured a whopping 62 sacks this season. SIXTY-TWO! By comparison, he went down 16 times in the last three games, and oh-by-the-way, in the two previous matchups with the Colts, Watson was sacked 12 times.

That is unsustainable in the long term, and for now, it could prove to be the difference between advancing to the divisional round and heading for the couch.

