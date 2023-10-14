Who's Playing

New Orleans Saints @ Houston Texans

Current Records: New Orleans 3-2, Houston 2-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: FOX

What to Know

The Texans will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Texans will really need to gear up for this challenge, as the Saints will be their toughest opponent yet.

Houston started off well but failed to capitalize on an early lead against Atlanta. They fell just short of the Falcons by a score of 21-19.

Despite the loss, the Texans had strong showings from C.J. Stroud, who threw for 249 yards and a touchdown, and Dalton Schultz, who picked up 65 receiving yards and a touchdown. While his performance might not make the highlight reel, Ka'imi Fairbairn loomed large in the final result, having booted in four field goals.

Meanwhile, New Orleans got themselves on the board against New England on Sunday, but New England never followed suit. They really took it to the Patriots for the full four quarters, racking up a 34-0 win on the road. The high flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround for New Orleans' flat nine-point performance the match before.

The Saints' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Alvin Kamara, who rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown, and Derek Carr, who threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: New Orleans' win pushed their record up to 3-2, while Houston's defeat dropped theirs down to 2-3.

While only the Saints took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the matchup is expected to be close, with the Saints going off as just a 1.5-point favorite. For those looking to play the spread, keep the Saints' opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-4 record against the spread vs the Texans over their last five matchups.

Odds

New Orleans is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NFL odds.





The over/under is set at 42.5 points.

Series History

Houston and New Orleans both have 1 win in their last 2 games.