Pittsburgh Steelers @ Houston Texans

Current Records: Pittsburgh 2-1, Houston 1-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: CBS

What to Know

The Texans will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Sunday, the Texans took their victory against the Jaguars by a conclusive 37-17.

Tank Dell and C.J. Stroud were among the main playmakers for the Texans as the former picked up 145 receiving yards and a touchdown and the latter threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Dell made the highlight reel thanks to a 68-yard receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh was not the first on the board last Sunday, but they got there more often. They secured a 23-18 W over the Raiders.

Kenny Pickett looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

The Steelers' defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB four times. Leading the way was T.J. Watt and his two sacks.

Their wins bumped Houston to 1-2 and Pittsburgh to 2-1.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, the contest is expected to be close, with the Steelers going off as just a 3-point favorite. This will be the Texans' first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

Pittsburgh is a 3-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 42 points.

Series History

Pittsburgh has won both of the games they've played against Houston in the last 6 years.