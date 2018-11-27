Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Texans vs. Titans football game
Monday night is going to feature the Titans and the Texans in a serious AFC South showdown. Is this game going to be Chiefs-Rams? No, no it's not. But not all games are. In fact most games aren't. We've moved past that incredible affair and we're onto Houston.
This game might actually have a bigger impact on the AFC playoff race anyway. The Titans are 5-5 and floating in the maw of the AFC playoff hunt, hoping to make a push towards the division-leading Texans (7-3). And if they want that push to actually happen, this is the biggest game of the season. Falling three games behind Houston with four to play? That's a death sentence.
But beat the Texans in Houston on Monday night and the Titans are going to be just one back with plenty of football left to be played. Conversely, the Texans know that winning this game would put them at 8-3 and probably two games away from locking down the division; maybe one, because beating the Colts in a few weeks would effectively seal up the division.
In short, this doesn't have the sizzle of an league-changing offensive shootout, but this does have the steak needed when it comes to being a massive divisional matchup that will have a tremendous impact on the playoffs.
Come hang as we live blog the whole thing and come back and join us later as this turns into takeaways from the game.
Thank you for joining us.
