Houston vs. Buffalo: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Texans vs. Bills football game
Houston will be playing 60 minutes this week, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Buffalo at 1:00 p.m. Both teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Houston ultimately got the result it was hoping for last Sunday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Dallas 19-16. Deshaun Watson was the offensive standout of the match for Houston, as he accumulated 375 passing yards and picked up 40 yards on the ground. Watson has been a consistent playmaker for Houston as this was the 4th good game in a row from him.
Meanwhile, their game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to Buffalo, but their most recent match may have softened the blow. They dodged a bullet, finishing off Tennessee 13-12.
The last time the two teams met, Houston came up short against Buffalo, falling 30-21. Maybe Houston will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Denver covered in snow for Rams-Broncos
We might be getting our first snow game of the 2018 season
-
Injuries: Tannehill questionable to play
Devonta Freeman has been ruled out for the Falcons as well, plus what you need to know about...
-
Week 6 NFL odds, best picks, sims
SportsLine computer model simulated every Week 6 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising res...
-
Steelers hopeful of trading Le'Veon Bell
Bell has had very limited communication with Steelers
-
MNF: Packers vs. 49ers odds, picks, bets
RJ White has his finger on the pulse of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers
-
SNF: Chiefs vs. Patriots odds, sims
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Patriots vs. Chiefs game 10,000 times