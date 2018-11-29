Houston vs. Cleveland: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Houston Texans (home) vs. Cleveland Browns (away)

Current records: Houston 8-3; Cleveland 4-6-1

What to Know

On Sunday Cleveland will take on Houston at 1:00 p.m. Cleveland will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Cleveland and Cincinnati last week was still a pretty decisive one as Cleveland wrapped it up with a 35-20 win. Baker Mayfield, who passed for 258 yards and 4 touchdowns, was a major factor in Cleveland's success.

Meanwhile, Houston lost to Tennessee the last time the two teams met, but they didn't allow Tennessee the same satisfaction this time around. Houston took down Tennessee 34-17. Winning may never get old, but Houston sure is getting used to it with eight in a row now.

Their wins bumped Cleveland to 4-6-1 and Houston to 8-3. Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium, Texas

NRG Stadium, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Texans are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Browns.

This season, Houston is 5-5-1 against the spread. As for Cleveland, they are 6-4-1 against the spread

Series History

Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.