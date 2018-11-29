Houston vs. Cleveland: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Texans vs. Browns football game
Who's Playing
Houston Texans (home) vs. Cleveland Browns (away)
Current records: Houston 8-3; Cleveland 4-6-1
What to Know
On Sunday Cleveland will take on Houston at 1:00 p.m. Cleveland will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.
While not quite a landslide, the game between Cleveland and Cincinnati last week was still a pretty decisive one as Cleveland wrapped it up with a 35-20 win. Baker Mayfield, who passed for 258 yards and 4 touchdowns, was a major factor in Cleveland's success.
Meanwhile, Houston lost to Tennessee the last time the two teams met, but they didn't allow Tennessee the same satisfaction this time around. Houston took down Tennessee 34-17. Winning may never get old, but Houston sure is getting used to it with eight in a row now.
Their wins bumped Cleveland to 4-6-1 and Houston to 8-3. Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium, Texas
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Texans are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Browns.
This season, Houston is 5-5-1 against the spread. As for Cleveland, they are 6-4-1 against the spread
Series History
Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Houston Texans 33 vs. Cleveland Browns 17
