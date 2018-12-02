Houston vs. Cleveland Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Texans vs. Browns football game
1st Quarter Recap
Houston are flexing their muscles against Cleveland, showing why they were favored to win all along. Houston have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Cleveland 10-0 after one quarter. Houston have enjoyed the tag-team combination of Jordan Thomas and Deshaun Watson. The former has snatched 1 receiving TD, while the latter has thrown 1 TD.
Houston and Cleveland came into this matchup with previous-game wins. We'll see if Houston can maintain their lead to polish off another win and cancel out Cleveland's positive energy.
Game Preview
On Sunday Cleveland will take on Houston at 1:00 p.m. Cleveland will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.
While not quite a landslide, the game between Cleveland and Cincinnati last week was still a pretty decisive one as Cleveland wrapped it up with a 35-20 win. Baker Mayfield, who passed for 258 yards and 4 touchdowns, was a major factor in Cleveland's success.
Meanwhile, Houston lost to Tennessee the last time the two teams met, but they didn't allow Tennessee the same satisfaction this time around. Houston took down Tennessee 34-17. Winning may never get old, but Houston sure are getting used to it with eight in a row now.
Their wins bumped Cleveland to 4-6-1 and Houston to 8-3. Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
