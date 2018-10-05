Houston vs. Dallas live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Houston Texans (home) vs. Dallas Cowboys (away)

Current records: Houston 1-3; Dallas 2-2

What to Know

Dallas will challenge Houston on the road at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. The two teams each escaped (but just barely !) with wins against their previous opponents.

Dallas had a rough outing against Seattle two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Last Sunday, Dallas narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Detroit 26-24. Ezekiel Elliott, who picked up 152 yards on the ground and caught passes for 88 yards, was a major factor in Dallas's success.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Houston ultimately got the result it was hoping for. They skirted past Indianapolis 37-34. Indianapolis can consider this payback for the 22-13 loss they dealt Houston the last time the teams encountered one another.

Their wins bumped Dallas to 2-2 and Houston to 1-3. With a combined 932 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday at 8:20 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium, Texas

NRG Stadium, Texas TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Texans are a solid 3 point favorite against the Cowboys.

This season, Houston is 1-3-0 against the spread. As for Dallas, they are 1-2-1 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.