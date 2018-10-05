Houston vs. Dallas live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Texans vs. Cowboys football game
Who's Playing
Houston Texans (home) vs. Dallas Cowboys (away)
Current records: Houston 1-3; Dallas 2-2
What to Know
Dallas will challenge Houston on the road at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. The two teams each escaped (but just barely !) with wins against their previous opponents.
Dallas had a rough outing against Seattle two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Last Sunday, Dallas narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Detroit 26-24. Ezekiel Elliott, who picked up 152 yards on the ground and caught passes for 88 yards, was a major factor in Dallas's success.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Houston ultimately got the result it was hoping for. They skirted past Indianapolis 37-34. Indianapolis can consider this payback for the 22-13 loss they dealt Houston the last time the teams encountered one another.
Their wins bumped Dallas to 2-2 and Houston to 1-3. With a combined 932 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium, Texas
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Texans are a solid 3 point favorite against the Cowboys.
This season, Houston is 1-3-0 against the spread. As for Dallas, they are 1-2-1 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 5 injuries: Mixon, Freeman return
Running backs play a key role in this week's Friday breakdown of the injury report
-
NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 5
SportsLine computer model simulated every Week 5 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising res...
-
Jets coordinator could miss Broncos game
Jets coach Todd Bowles delivered some disheartening news to his team Friday
-
NFL Week 5 underdog picks of the week
SportsLine's red-hot NFL expert is all over the Vikings and another huge NFL underdog to win...
-
Patrick Mahomes nearly quit football
The Chiefs' quarterback has become the talk of the NFL in his first year as a starter
-
Jerry Jones shoots down Dez's hopes
The Cowboys owner doesn't seem too interested in reuniting with Dez Bryant