Houston vs. Indianapolis live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Texans vs. Colts football game
Who's Playing
Houston Texans (home) vs. Indianapolis Colts (away)
Current records: Houston 9-3; Indianapolis 6-6
What to Know
Indianapolis will challenge Houston on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Indianapolis now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The last time they met, Indianapolis were the 29-26 winner over Jacksonville. This time around? They had no such luck. Indianapolis didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 0-6 to Jacksonville last week. Indianapolis's defeat signaled the end of their five-game winning streak.
Meanwhile, Houston brought an eight-game winning streak into their contest against Cleveland last Sunday; they left with a nine-game streak. Houston strolled past Cleveland with points to spare, taking the match 29-13. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (23) and coasted on those for the win.
Houston's victory lifted them to 9-3 while Indianapolis's loss dropped them down to 6-6. Houston caused 5 turnovers against Cleveland, so Indianapolis will need to take especially good care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium, Texas
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Texans are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Colts.
This season, Houston are 6-5-1 against the spread. As for Indianapolis, they are 5-6-1 against the spread
Series History
Houston have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Indianapolis.
- 2018 - Indianapolis Colts 34 vs. Houston Texans 37
- 2017 - Indianapolis Colts 22 vs. Houston Texans 13
- 2017 - Houston Texans 14 vs. Indianapolis Colts 20
- 2016 - Indianapolis Colts 17 vs. Houston Texans 22
- 2016 - Houston Texans 26 vs. Indianapolis Colts 23
- 2015 - Indianapolis Colts 10 vs. Houston Texans 16
- 2015 - Houston Texans 20 vs. Indianapolis Colts 27
