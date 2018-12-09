Houston vs. Indianapolis Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Halftime Recap

Indianapolis have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of Houston 17-7. Indianapolis already have more points in this game than they finished with last week.

A victory for Indianapolis would put an end to Houston's nine-game winning streak. We'll see if Indianapolis manage to rain on Houston's parade or if it's blue skies for Houston instead.

Game Preview

Indianapolis will challenge Houston on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Indianapolis now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The last time they met, Indianapolis were the 29-26 winner over Jacksonville. This time around? They had no such luck. Indianapolis didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 0-6 to Jacksonville last week. Indianapolis's defeat signaled the end of their five-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, Houston brought an eight-game winning streak into their contest against Cleveland last Sunday; they left with a nine-game streak. Houston strolled past Cleveland with points to spare, taking the match 29-13. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (23) and coasted on those for the win.

Houston's victory lifted them to 9-3 while Indianapolis's loss dropped them down to 6-6. Houston caused 5 turnovers against Cleveland, so Indianapolis will need to take especially good care of the ball.