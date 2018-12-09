Houston vs. Indianapolis updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Indianapolis will challenge Houston on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Indianapolis now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The last time they met, Indianapolis was the 29-26 winner over Jacksonville. This time around? They had no such luck. Indianapolis didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 6-0 to Jacksonville last week. Indianapolis's defeat signaled the end of their five-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, Houston brought an eight-game winning streak into their contest against Cleveland last Sunday; they left with a nine-game streak. Houston strolled past Cleveland with points to spare, taking the match 29-13. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (23) and coasted on those for the win.

Houston's victory lifted them to 9-3 while Indianapolis's loss dropped them down to 6-6. Houston caused 5 turnovers against Cleveland, so Indianapolis will need to take especially good care of the ball.