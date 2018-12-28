Houston vs. Jacksonville live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Texans vs. Jaguars football game
Who's Playing
Houston Texans (home) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (away)
Current records: Houston 10-5; Jacksonville 5-10
What to Know
Jacksonville will challenge Houston on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Jacksonville will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.
Jacksonville were expected to lose against Miami last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Jacksonville were able to grind out a solid win over Miami, winning 17-7. The score was all tied up at the break, but Jacksonville were the better team in the second half.
Meanwhile, Houston's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Sunday. It was close but no cigar for Houston as they fell 30-32 to Philadelphia.
Jacksonville are expected to lose by 6.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
Jacksonville's victory lifted them to 5-10 while Houston's loss dropped them down to 10-5. We'll see if Jacksonville can repeat their recent success or if Houston bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium, Texas
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Texans are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Jaguars.
This season, Houston are 6-6-3 against the spread. As for Jacksonville, they are 5-8-2 against the spread
Over/Under: 40.5
Series History
Houston have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Jacksonville.
- 2018 - Jacksonville Jaguars 7 vs. Houston Texans 20
- 2017 - Jacksonville Jaguars 45 vs. Houston Texans 7
- 2017 - Houston Texans 7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 29
- 2016 - Houston Texans 21 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 20
- 2016 - Jacksonville Jaguars 21 vs. Houston Texans 24
- 2015 - Houston Texans 30 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 6
- 2015 - Jacksonville Jaguars 20 vs. Houston Texans 31
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Kyle Williams to retire after Week 17
The defensive tackle is a beloved player on the Bills defense
-
Steelers vs. Bengals odds, expert picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Joe Mixon and the Bengals, and he's got his Week...
-
Mock Draft: Jaguars can't pass on Lock
Jacksonville's front office decides to go with experience at the quarterback spot
-
Best Week 17 DraftKings NFL DFS lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Steelers place Chris Boswell on IR
It's been a forgettable year for Boswell, who was a Pro Bowler a season ago
-
Titans vs. Colts: All the stats to know
Here's everything you need to know about the high-stakes battle between AFC South rivals