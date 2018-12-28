Houston vs. Jacksonville live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Houston Texans (home) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (away)

Current records: Houston 10-5; Jacksonville 5-10

What to Know

Jacksonville will challenge Houston on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Jacksonville will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.

Jacksonville were expected to lose against Miami last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Jacksonville were able to grind out a solid win over Miami, winning 17-7. The score was all tied up at the break, but Jacksonville were the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, Houston's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Sunday. It was close but no cigar for Houston as they fell 30-32 to Philadelphia.

Jacksonville are expected to lose by 6.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

Jacksonville's victory lifted them to 5-10 while Houston's loss dropped them down to 10-5. We'll see if Jacksonville can repeat their recent success or if Houston bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium, Texas

NRG Stadium, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Texans are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Jaguars.

This season, Houston are 6-6-3 against the spread. As for Jacksonville, they are 5-8-2 against the spread

Over/Under: 40.5

Series History

Houston have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Jacksonville.