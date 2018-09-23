Houston vs. N.Y. Giants updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Texans vs. Giants football game
Houston looks to establish its home field advantage on Sunday as it takes on the Giants at 1:00 p.m. Houston is the favorite in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
Houston were close but not close enough last Sunday as they fell 17-20 to Tennessee. Houston gained 167 more yards than Tennessee, but the latter made more effective use of their yardage.
Meanwhile, the Giants came up short against Dallas, falling 13-20. This makes it the second loss in a row for the Giants.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
