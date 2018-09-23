Houston vs. N.Y. Giants updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Texans vs. Giants football game

Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports

Houston looks to establish its home field advantage on Sunday as it takes on the Giants at 1:00 p.m. Houston is the favorite in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Houston were close but not close enough last Sunday as they fell 17-20 to Tennessee. Houston gained 167 more yards than Tennessee, but the latter made more effective use of their yardage.

Meanwhile, the Giants came up short against Dallas, falling 13-20. This makes it the second loss in a row for the Giants.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

