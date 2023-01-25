For the second consecutive year, the San Francisco 49ers find themselves on the doorstep of the Super Bowl at the NFC Championship. Last year, they fell just short of making a bid for a Lombardi Trophy as the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams were able to outlast them in the conference title game. This time around, they'll look to knock that door down by going into Philadelphia and taking down the top-seeded Eagles, continuing what has been a storybook run with Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy.

Before we jump into that game, we're going to look back at how the Niners got into this position. Below, we'll review San Francisco's key acquisitions, pivotal games and other notable moments throughout the 2022 season.

Notable departures

Over the summer, San Francisco saw seven-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack decide to retire from the NFL after spending one season along the club's O-line. In the backfield, Raheem Mostert, who spent six years with the organization, departed in free agency inking a deal with the Miami Dolphins. Also on offense, Richie James, who had a minimal role in the passing game during his 49ers tenure, signed with the New York Giants where he enjoyed a career year and helped the club to a playoff berth this year. Defensively, Arden Key was an underrated loss after finishing the 2021 campaign with 6.5 sacks. He signed with Jacksonville and continued to be a force off the edge for the Jaguars en route to an AFC South title.

Notable acquisitions

The most significant addition the 49ers have made for this 2022 squad came from the most unlikely of places. With the final pick in the NFL Draft last spring, the club selected quarterback Brock Purdy. While nobody expected anything from Mr. Irrelevant at any point in his career let alone this season, his poise and strong play in the wake of both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo going down due to injury has not only kept the Niners' season afloat but has them on the brink of the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the in-season trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey can't be overlooked either. Upon arrival, McCaffrey has heightened the ceiling for what was already an elite group of skill position players highlighted by Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. Over San Francisco's 12-game winning streak, McCaffrey has averaged 111.8 scrimmage yards and has 12 total touchdowns. His eight straight games with a touchdown coming into the NFC Championship is the longest streak by a 49er since Terrell Owens in 1998.

On defense, Charvarius Ward was the notable outside signing, inking a three-year, $42 million deal with the team this offseason after starting his career in Kansas City with the Chiefs. The 26-year-old has started every game for San Francisco and had a team-high 11 pass breakups in the regular season.

Turning point

Week 13 vs. Dolphins: The 49ers were already down to their backup quarterback at this point in the year after Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. So, when Jimmy Garoppolo exited San Francisco's Week 13 game against the Dolphins due to a foot injury and thrust rookie Brock Purdy into the limelight, it did seem like the Niners' season was on life support. That was particularly true once it was revealed later that Garoppolo would be sidelined indefinitely, so it would truly be the Purdy show from that point going forward. However, just as he was able to do with his two-touchdown performance in this 33-17 win against Miami, Purdy has steadied the ship and has only helped San Francisco win.

That solid showing out the gate laid the foundation for what has been an improbable run for Purdy and the Niners, which includes a 7-0 record with the seventh-rounder as the starter (including playoffs). Since taking over as the starter the following week, Purdy is first in the NFL in yards per attempt (8.98) and passer rating (116.0), while the Niners offense is averaging a league-best 32.6 points per game.

Key win

Week 17 at Raiders: San Francisco was well on its way to the postseason before Week 17, but it was able to boost up in the NFC standing at this juncture, which is something that shouldn't be overlooked. Thanks to an overtime win over the Raiders and the Packers defeating the Vikings, the Niners found themselves vaulted up to the No. 2 seed in the NFC and in play to possibly jump even higher to the No. 1 seed in the conference. While that last part of the equation never happened, San Francisco's defense coming up clutch in overtime against the Raiders did help ensure the 49ers would be going into the playoffs with at least two home games in their pocket. With a seventh-round rookie quarterback, that leap has allowed him to ease into the postseason with a couple of games in the familiar confines of Levi's Stadium.

The Raiders did give this top-tier Niners defense a run for its money, however, as Jarrett Stidham threw for three touchdowns in his first career start, but the unit was able to outlast them, thanks to that pick by Tashaun Gipson.

