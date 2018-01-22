How a Patriots 2018 Super Bowl win could net Jimmy Garoppolo more than $200K

This offseason will not feature Jimmy Garoppolo soaking in the confetti after a Patriots Super Bowl win like it did last year. Jimmy G is now with the 49ers, having been dealt midseason by the Pats to San Francisco. But Garoppolo still has reason to celebrate his old teammates making the Super Bowl, because he is going to be upwards of $200,000 richer as a result.

The NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement calls for tiered postseason bonuses and even though he was traded, Garoppolo is set to reap the rewards the Patriots will unlock.

Here are the bonuses for the 2017 NFL season:

Round 2017 bonus Wild Card (Div. Winner) $28,000 Wild Card (WC) $26,000 Divisional Round $28,000 Conference Championship $51,000 Super Bowl Loser $56,000 Super Bowl Winner $102,000

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted on Twitter Sunday evening, after the Patriots clinched their berth to Super Bowl LII, that Garoppolo is in line for $79,000 already.

One caveat: the Patriots would need to vote -- or have already voted -- to give Garoppolo a postseason share for the wild-card round and divisional round. Technically he does not qualify under the CBA qualifications for those rounds:

A player who is on the Active List, Inactive List, or Injured Reserve List of a Club at the time of the game in question will be paid the full amount designated in Section 2 above for that game.

The guess is the Pats would vote to give him a share, considering he was on the roster for half of the team's games. New England dealt Garoppolo over their bye, on Halloween.

There's no gray area when it comes to the conference championship and Super Bowl bonuses however. Garoppolo is due the full amount by virtue of the CBA:

A player who at the time of the game in question is not on the Active List or Inactive List of a Club participating in the game but was on the Active or Inactive List for eight or more games (i.e., regular or postseason) will receive the full amount designated in Section 2 for such game provided he is not under contract to another Club in the same Conference at the time of the game in question.

By virtue of being traded to the NFC, Garoppolo is guaranteed to get playoff checks for the Patriots' last two games.

A Patriots would win mean Garoppolo gets, at absolute bare minimum, $153,000 in playoff checks. A Patriots loss would mean Garoppolo gets, at absolute bare minimum, $107,000 in playoff checks. Add in another $56,000 if he's voted to get a playoff share from the Patriots and Jimmy G could be staring at $209,000 for his old team running the table in the postseason.

Not a bad reward for a guy who's been busy becoming the savior for another franchise and largely being targeted as a reason for "tensions" existing in the Patriots front office.