Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson were never on the same page during their time with the New York Jets last season, according to The Athletic's Zach Rosenblatt. Their deteriorating relationship came to a head in December when both played publicly aired their grievances.

The duo "weren't exactly the best of friends" sources told Rosenblatt, who pointed to the pair taking "subtle shots" at each another during press conferences. There was also the belief that the four-time MVP quarterback was targeting his good friend Davante Adams in the red zone while steering clear of other options, like Wilson.

The report also includes details on Rodgers "shying away" from running plays near the goal line, which was a concern former NFL player Mark Schlereth mentioned this month while discussing New York's ground game. Schlereth, one of Rodgers' closest friends, said during an episode of the Stinkin' Truth Podcast that the former Jets quarterback "went on about a 25-minute diatribe on their run game" and hated the scheme when he brought it up earlier this offseason.

Rosenblatt also said Rodgers did not appreciate a tendency from Wilson to "freelance on routes," which is part of what led to the Jets' inconsistencies on offense. Only one NFL team rushed for fewer yards per game season, and the Jets' 19.9 points per game on offense fell short of preseason expectations with a healthy Rodgers.

Rodgers, 41, signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers on June 5 after two seasons with the Jets, one that ended on the first offensive sequence prior to last year's 5-12 finish.

Prior to the pair seemingly criticizing each other without mentioning any names following a 19-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in December, Wilson said he was supportive of Rodgers re-signing with the Jets in the offseason if that was his intended plan.

"I know whatever decision he makes, I'm gonna support him," Wilson said on The Zach Gelb Show. "And all the guys feel the same ... We're all honored to play with him these last two years."

Wilson now gets to be the featured option in the passing game for new acquisition Justin Fields, whom he played with at Ohio State during 2019 and 2020.

Meanwhile, Rodgers is in the AFC North after calling his departure from New York a "debacle" following a tenuous meeting with new Jets coach Aaron Glenn prior to free agency. Rodgers alleged this spring on The Pat McAfee Show that early on during the sit-down with Glenn and new general manager Darren Mougey, Glenn questioned the quarterback's desire to play, then informed him the Jets were "going in a different direction."

From what has surfaced from both sides, it appears Wilson will be comfortable with Fields in New York, and Rodgers gets a fresh start in Pittsburgh with the Steelers.