The loss of star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL while celebrating a sack in Week 10, is a brutal blow to the Detroit Lions in their hunt for the NFC North title and beyond. There is a silver lining to the injury, though. Clauses in Hutchinson's contract and the NFL's collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Players Association open the door for the Lions to potentially gain financial flexibility as a result of his looming absence.

In the massive four-year, $180 million contract extension Hutchinson signed in 2025, there is a clause that permits the Lions to purchase insurance policies against his salary, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The contract reportedly states that the Lions are entitled to purchase insurance policies naming them as beneficiaries for up to $60 million in lost salary if Hutchinson cannot play due to injury. For this season specifically, the Lions may insure up to $45 million. That sum includes $15 million of his signing bonus, the full $28.4 million option bonus and his $1.2 million base salary.

It is unknown whether the Lions purchased those policies and, if so, whether they maximized them.

Not only would the Lions earn a prorated amount of Hutchinson's salary as an insurance payment, but the CBA would also allow them to receive salary cap credits in future years to offset the difference between Hutchinson's pay and the insurance proceeds.

Hutchinson's salary and bonuses still count toward the 2026 salary cap, but the Lions could free up millions of dollars in space for 2027 if they purchased sizable insurance policies. According to Over The Cap, Detroit owns the fourth-most cap space this year at $32.9 million and ninth most in 2027 at $62.1 million. Multiple key players, including tight end Sam LaPorta and safety Brian Branch, will reach free agency at the end of this season, so maximizing 2027 cap space would help the Lions re-sign them to larger contracts.

Salary insurance is expensive, and the Lions do not purchase policies for all players. They reportedly did not insure quarterback Jared Goff's contract when he inked an extension in 2024, nor did they insure linebacker Jack Campbell offseason deal. Campbell suffered a severe neck injury in Week 8, and it is unclear when -- or even if -- he will return to the football field.

How much salary cap relief do teams receive from insurance policies?

Language about salary cap credits for insurance payments first appeared in the CBA in 2006. It took a few years for teams to take advantage of the clause. A CBS Sports report in 2024 found that the New York Giants included an insurance clause in the addendum to Eli Manning's historic 2009 contract extension that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL. And the earliest known instance of a team qualifying for the cap credit came in 2013 when the Green Bay Packers insured $20 million of Aaron Rodgers' $35 million signing bonus.

The Lions have a history of insuring their largest contracts. They did so in 2017, when they took out a policy on Matthew Stafford's five-year, $135 million extension. Interestingly, they did not do the same when they re-signed Goff. And as of Oct. 2024, Goff's contract was the only one out of the 13 quarterbacks who earned an average of $45 million per year or more that was not insured.

Salary cap credits tied to these insurance policies tend to be more modest than one might think. The policies typically require players to miss a certain number of games before payouts begin. Sometimes there is a deductible associated with the policy. This reduces the total payout and, in turn, the amount of cap relief teams receive from the NFL.

Here are a few examples of cap credits teams received as part of their insurance policies: