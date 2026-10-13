Omar Khan's fourth NFL Draft as the Pittsburgh Steelers' general manager could not have started worse, or at least that's how it initially looked after Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman swooped in and snatched the player Khan and the Steelers were about to select with the 20th overall pick.

Adding insult to injury was the fact that the entire process was recorded and immediately dispersed into the universe. In a matter of minutes, seemingly everyone had seen Makai Lemon chatting on the phone with Khan before Pittsburgh was leapfrogged by Philadelphia, who drafted Lemon after they pulled off a trade with, of all teams, the Dallas Cowboys, their longtime division rival.

The move was viewed as another example of Roseman's excellence at his job. Conversely, it was seen as a complete embarrassment in Pittsburgh.

That sequence of events looks much different now, however. While it's still too early to say anything definitive, the Steelers are currently benefiting from what transpired six months ago.

Who did Pittsburgh draft after missing on Lemon?

The Steelers quickly pivoted to another need. They drafted offensive tackle Max Iheanachor, who was initially described as extremely talented yet extremely raw. Iheanachor, who was born in Nigeria and moved to the United States at 13, did not play football until he joined East Los Angeles College's team in 2021.

Iheanachor quickly developed into one of the top-ranked JUCO players, which led to him joining Arizona State's football team in 2023. He started in five games that season, became a full-time starter in 2024 and was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2025.

Iheanachor was met with early adversity with the Steelers after he sustained an injury during training camp. While the injury temporarily stunted his growth, it didn't stop the Steelers from trading Broderick Jones to the Cowboys in a move that showed how the Steelers felt about their rookie right tackle.

It didn't take long for McCarhty to insert Iheanachor into the starting lineup. In Week 3, Iheanachor came in and helped Pittsburgh rip off 411 yards and 30 points in a win over the Bengals. Since Iheanachor has taken over at starting right tackle, Pittsburgh's offense has averaged 29.3 points, 375 total yards and 119 rushing yards per game after averaging 11.5 points, 249.5 yards and 74.5 rushing yards in its first two games.

"Max is a talented young man. I think that's evident," McCarthy said after Pittsburgh's win over the Bengals. "His injury was a setback in training camp, but he's ready. It was time to give him that opportunity."

After missing out on Lemon and taking a lineman in the first round, everyone in the world knew that the Steelers were going to draft a receiver in the second round. Bernard was projected as the Steelers' best option at receiver entering Day 2, but the question was whether or not he would actually still be on the board when Pittsburgh was on the clock with the 47th pick.

Fortunately for the Steelers, he was, and Khan was able to draft him without another team swooping in this time.

From a ranking standpoint, there was a considerable drop-off after Bernard (as it turned out, another receiver wouldn't be drafted after him until Antonio Williams went to Washington with the 71st pick). The Steelers, however, remained patient, and their patience was ultimately rewarded after watching two other receivers (De'Zhaun Stribling and KC Concepcion) go off the board early in the second round. They would be the last two receivers taken until Bernard was drafted by Pittsburgh.

The 6-foot-1 Bernard didn't put up big numbers in college, which is one of the reasons why seven receivers were drafted ahead of him. What he lacked in numbers, however, he made up for in versatility and reliability, among other things. He was tabbed before the draft as an ideal complementary receiver, which is what the Steelers needed alongside DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman.

Bernard is an excellent route runner, has reliable hands, and can line up on the outside and in the slot. He is also a student of the game, which helped him quickly earn Aaron Rodgers's trust.

The beginning of training camp consisted of Bernard getting limited reps with the first-team offense, while Roman Wilson got the lion's share of the work. He showed his potential in the preseason, however, making a 25-yard catch in his preseason debut and scoring his first career touchdown in Pittsburgh's preseason finale.

Bernard didn't catch a pass in Week 1 and caught just seven passes during Pittsburgh's first four games. On Sunday, though, Bernard stepped up with Pittman inactive and Wilson and Ben Skowronek leaving the game with injuries. He caught six passes for 80 yards while helping the Steelers' record a 34-22 win over the Colts.

With Pittman, Wilson and Skowronek already ruled out for Pittsburgh's upcoming game, Gernard is expected to continue to get opportunities to shine.

"Football comes easy to him," McCarthy said on Monday when asked about Bernard. "I think there's some young-guy mistakes he made yesterday, but you can see it coming. I think he's acclimated very well to the offense, the ability to play all three positions — he sticks his nose in there in the run game, too. I've been very, very impressed."

Lemon's output so far

The third receiver drafted, Lemon was tasked with helping the Eagles replace AJ Brown, who was traded to New England this offseason. So far, Roseman's rebuild at receiver hasn't worked out.

Through five games, the Eagles' offense is 28th in the NFL in passing. Jalen Hurts is averaging just 187 passing yards per game. In his last two games, Hurts completed 49.3% of his passes, an inexcusable percentage for a high school quarterback, let alone for a former Super Bowl MVP.

Hurts could play better, but the issues go well beyond him. For starters, he's playing for his third offensive coordinator (Sean Mannion) in three years. Philadelphia's offensive line recently saw the retirement of Lane Johnson and the trade of Cam Jurgens. Saquon Barkley, a 2,000-yard rusher two years ago, has missed time due to injury.

Philadelphia's receivers haven't pulled their weight, either. That includes Lemon, who has caught just 15 of 22 targets for 108 yards. He is coming off his most productive game so far, though. He caught five passes for 43 yards in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.

From the outside, it appears that Lemon's slow start can at least partly be attributed to Philadelphia's issues around him. In addition to the other issues mentioned above, Lemon isn't getting much help from his fellow receivers in terms of creating space for him. He also faces the burden of being a first-round pick.

Did the Eagles fleece Pittsburgh back in April?

The short answer is no. The Steelers ended up drafting two players who are currently making an impact. Iheanachor is a starter, and Bernard currently is too, given Pittsburgh's current injuries at receiver. It's safe to say that the Steelers wouldn't be 3-2 if it wasn't for their two rookies.

Conversely, the Eagles are 2-3 and are in the midst of a disappointing season. Until Lemon and the Eagles turn things around, Roseman, not Khan, will be the one who will have to defend his decisions from Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft.