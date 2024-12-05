NFC North rivals will take center stage when the Detroit Lions (11-1) host the Green Bay Packers (9-3) on Thursday Night Football. Detroit sits atop the division and the NFC after extending its winning streak to 10 games with a 23-20 win over Chicago on Thanksgiving. The Packers have won three straight games and are coming off a 30-17 win over Miami to maintain their cushion for an NFC wild-card spot. This is the second game of a three-game homestand for Detroit, while Green Bay is getting set for back-to-back road games. Detroit is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Lions vs. Packers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5. The Lions picked up a 24-14 win at Green Bay in a Week 9 game that went Under the total.

Packers vs. Lions on TNF preview

While Detroit sits alone atop the NFC, it does not have any wiggle room with the Vikings and Eagles both one game back. The Lions face a difficult schedule down the stretch, playing potential playoff contenders like the Bills, 49ers and Vikings. They can set a franchise record with an 11th consecutive win and clinch a playoff spot with a win on Thursday Night Football.

Green Bay can pull within a game of Detroit in the division standings and split the season series while extending its three-game hot streak. The Packers' only loss since Week 4 came in the first meeting between these teams. The road team has won four straight games in this rivalry dating back to Detroit's win at Lambeau Field to wrap up the 2022 regular season.

Betting odds for Packers vs. Lions on Thursday Night Football

The following table shows the best betting odds for the money line, point spread and over/under. These odds have been sourced from across six sportsbooks, and the sportsbook with the best odds for each bet is indicated in parentheses. In some cases several sportsbooks have the same odds, which is indicated by "multiple."



Money line Point spread Over/under Green Bay Packers +158 (Caesars) +3.5 (-115, multiple) Over 51.0 (-110, Fanatics) Detroit Lions -170 (DraftKings) -3 (-118, DraftKings) Under 51.5 (-110, multiple)

DraftKings is the only sportsbook offering the spread at 3 points. Fanatics has the total at 51.0, while the other five sportsbooks have set it at 51.5.

Packers vs. Lions on Thursday Night Football bets to consider

In the first game between these teams five weeks ago, the Packers outgained the Lions by 150 yards (411 to 261) but still trailed 24-6 late in the fourth quarter before ultimately losing by 10. The Packers simply made too many mistakes in that game. They were just 1-for-4 in the red zone, committed 10 penalties compared to the Lions' five, and quarterback Jordan Love threw a pick-six just before halftime that ended up being a difference-maker.

These teams are more evenly matched than the outcome of that game indicates. The Packers are playing much better now than they were entering the first game against Detroit. Love is also healthier and has been heating up over the second half of the season, just like he did in his breakout 2023 season.

Over his last three games against three good defenses (Bears, 49ers and Dolphins), Love is completing 69.1% of his passes and has thrown five touchdowns (plus one rushing TD) against just one interception. He has also gone back-to-back games without an interception after throwing at least one pick in each of his first eight games.

Overall, the Packers are trending up since that previous matchup, while the Lions have started to show some cracks in their seemingly impenetrable armor. A big reason for that is injuries, especially on the defense. The Lions' defense has 11 starters and rotational contributors on injured reserve, with three other key players questionable for this game. Detroit is also expected to be missing left tackle Taylor Decker for the second straight game.

Detroit has been remarkable in its ability to overcome all those injuries while maintaining the league's best record, but eventually, those injuries could catch up with the Lions. The absences on the defensive line could become a big factor in this game, particularly nose tackle D.J. Reader, who would play a key role in slowing down Packers running back Josh Jacobs. Over the last three weeks, the Packers have been the second-most run-heavy team in the league behind the Eagles, rushing the ball at a 56% clip. Jacobs is getting the bulk of that work and is gaining 5.5 yards per carry over that span.

These teams are two of the run-focused teams in the league, with the Lions offense being built around the Sonic and Knuckles running back duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. The two teams' playing styles are likely to reduce the opposing offense's number of possessions and keep the overall scoring on the low side. That's one reason to lean towards the Under at 51.5 total points, but it also means the score is likely to be much closer than the last game, which makes the Packers +3.5 an intriguing bet against the spread.

From a playoff perspective, the Packers are the more desperate team in this game, even as the Lions are fighting for the No. 1 seed. They are a live underdog this week against a banged-up Detroit team and could be a compelling money line bet (+158, Caesars), while the Under is also under consideration.

