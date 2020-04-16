How Bengals can have a perfect NFL Draft in four steps, with two involving the quarterback position

The Bengals' draft can go one of two ways. Cincinnati could keep the No. 1 overall pick and select quarterback Joe Burrow, then spend their remaining six picks addressing their other positional needs. Or, the Bengals could trade the pick, let's say to the Miami Dolphins, and acquire Miami's three first-round picks (this scenario actually played out in CBS Sports HQ's recent mock draft). The Bengals, armed with three first-round picks, could still address the quarterback position while also taking two other first-round talents with the fifth, 18th and 26th picks.

Zac Taylor, the Bengals' second-year head coach, recently alluded to the fact that Cincinnati will probably not trade the No. 1 overall pick. Assuming the Bengals keep the pick, here's a look at how Taylor and his team can pull off the perfect draft.

1. Get Burrow



The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Burrow is coming off arguably the greatest season by a quarterback in college football history. An Ohio native, Burrow isn't daunted by the prospect of joining a team that has struggled in recent seasons. As he recently said on "The Big Podcast With Shaq," Burrow has never played on a losing team, and he has no intention on doing so now.

"I was just wanna get drafted to a good team, a good organization that is gonna maximize my talents," he said. "I've won everywhere that I've been. I've never had a losing season in sports from the moment I was five-years-old. I'm not a loser. I just wanna go somewhere where I can win."

2. Use Day 2 picks on linebacker, offensive lineman



This is where the Bengals trading the No. 1 overall pick would benefit them. While there will still be some quality linemen available with the 65th overall pick, there is a considerable drop at the linebacker position after Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun, who is currently being tabbed as the 34th best player in the draft, according to CBS Sports. But after testing positive for a diluted sample during the combine, there's a decent chance that Baun will be available when the Bengals make the 34th pick in the draft. Grabbing Baun -- who recorded 12.5 sacks during his final year in Madison -- would be pivotal for a Bengals defense that needs reinforcements at linebacker.

An ideal fit for the Bengals with their 65th pick is former TCU offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho, who missed just one start during his final two seasons with the Tigers.

3. Add playmakers, defensive depth on Day 3



While they already have pretty good players at the skill positions, it certainly wouldn't hurt the Bengals to use at least one Day 3 pick on either a receiver, running back or a tight end. A.J. Green is on the franchise tag, while the team is reportedly bracing themselves for a possible holdout if they can't sign running back Joe Mixon to a new contract. Cincinnati also didn't get much production out of their tight ends last season. Fortunately, the Bengals have four Day 3 picks to address these needs while also being able to add a piece or two to their defense.

In his recent seven-round mock draft, CBS NFL draft analyst Chris Trapasso laid out a pretty ideal Day 3 draft for the Bengals. With the 107th pick, he has the Bengals taking Dayton tight end Adam Trautman, who caught 31 passes in four seasons with the Flyers. With the 147th pick, Trapasso then has Cincinnati selecting Liberty receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, who caught 20 touchdowns while averaging 16.2 yards per catch over the past two seasons.

An idea player for the Bengals with their 180th pick is Memphis running back Antonio Gibson, an extremely versatile player who could be a nice receiving option for Burrow or whoever the Bengals decide to take with the first overall pick. With the 215th and final pick, the Bengals could select Utah State's David Woodward, who showed the ability to play both inside and outside linebacker during his time with the Big Blue.

4. Get a draft pick for Andy Dalton



In the most recent CBS Sports HQ mock draft, the Bengals were able to trade Dalton to the Patriots in exchange for the 98th overall pick. This would be an ideal trade for the Bengals, as there could be several solid players still available at this spot including tight ends Brycen Hopkins and Albert Okwuegbunam, Fresno State offensive guard Netane Muti, and Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison.