Tom Brady has once again found himself in the center of controversy. On Tuesday, the NFL came down with a severe punishment on the Miami Dolphins, in part for violating the league's anti-tampering policy on three separate occasions. Two of those instances involved the now 45-year-old quarterback. Because of that, the club was stripped of its 2023 first-round pick along with its third-rounder in 2024. Owner Stephen Ross was also suspended through Oct. 17, 2022.

The league's investigation noted that the Dolphins had "impermissible communications" with Brady in 2019-20 while he was under contract with the New England Patriots. Those communications began as early as August 2019 and continued through that regular season and postseason.

Of course, that season proved to be Brady's last as a member of the Patriots as he was set to hit unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career and he eventually signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. By the league's findings, the Dolphins -- and Brady -- jumped the gun.

So, with that information coming to light on Tuesday, it's only natural to wonder what the reaction of Brady's coach during that period -- Bill Belichick -- would be. Just before New England's seventh training camp session on Wednesday, Belichick was asked a string of questions about the topic and gave his predictable response.

Question: Bill, what was your reaction to the Dolphins ruling yesterday? Belichick: "Yeah, I'm not really worried about that. Just trying to have a good training camp here." Q: Did you have any idea that the Dolphins were tampering with your starting quarterback that season? BB: "Focused on training camp here. That's all in the past."

Miami also had contact with Brady after the 2021 season when he was still under contract with the Buccaneers. As the league notes, those discussions revolved around Brady "becoming a limited partner in the Dolphins and possibly serving as a football executive, although at times they also included the possibility of his playing for the Dolphins."

While it does take two to tango, it's worth noting that Brady will not be punished by the league for his part in the flirtation between the seven-time Super Bowl champion and the Dolphins.