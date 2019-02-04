How Bill Belichick out-coached Sean McVay in Super Bowl LIII and stifled Jared Goff and Todd Gurley

The New England Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl on Sunday, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in a defensive battle. Jared Goff and Todd Gurley -- the engines that drove the vaunted Rams offense -- faltered during the game, with the latter not getting a lot of playing time.

Gurley had just 10 carries for 35 yards, and he was a non-factor for the second straight game. Goff, meanwhile, completed half of his 38 passes for 229 yards and an a costly interception.

After the game, Sean McVay didn't put the blame on his stars, instead saying that he was out-coached. Goff looked baffled by the Patriots' zone coverage, and the Rams never got the rhythm that made them one of the most successful offenses in football this year.

For the Patriots, Julian Edelman had 141 yards on 10 catches, and he won Super Bowl MVP. The Pats also got a strong showing from their defense, particularly Stephon Gilmore, who had the game-sealing pick.

On Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell recap the Super Bowl with a special influence on Bill Belichick's masterful coaching performance and McVay's inability to adapt. They also discuss if Edelman should have won MVP, and the struggles of Gurley and Goff.

