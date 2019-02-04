How Bill Belichick out-coached Sean McVay in Super Bowl LIII and stifled Jared Goff and Todd Gurley
The Patriots' impressive dynasty under Belichick continued Sunday night
The New England Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl on Sunday, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in a defensive battle. Jared Goff and Todd Gurley -- the engines that drove the vaunted Rams offense -- faltered during the game, with the latter not getting a lot of playing time.
Gurley had just 10 carries for 35 yards, and he was a non-factor for the second straight game. Goff, meanwhile, completed half of his 38 passes for 229 yards and an a costly interception.
After the game, Sean McVay didn't put the blame on his stars, instead saying that he was out-coached. Goff looked baffled by the Patriots' zone coverage, and the Rams never got the rhythm that made them one of the most successful offenses in football this year.
For the Patriots, Julian Edelman had 141 yards on 10 catches, and he won Super Bowl MVP. The Pats also got a strong showing from their defense, particularly Stephon Gilmore, who had the game-sealing pick.
On Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell recap the Super Bowl with a special influence on Bill Belichick's masterful coaching performance and McVay's inability to adapt. They also discuss if Edelman should have won MVP, and the struggles of Gurley and Goff.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn | YouTube
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wentz's personality 'ain't gonna change'
Wentz says he was a little confused to read reports that he was considered selfish
-
Draft: Prospects who resemble Pats stars
Let's identify the draft prospects similar to New England's stars and key role players
-
Kellen Moore to call plays for Cowboys
Moore is being promoted to offensive coordinator after one year as the quarterbacks coach
-
Super Bowl 2020 odds: Top value picks
Super Bowl LIII is in the books, so gamblers have already turned their attention to Super Bowl...
-
2020 Super Bowl: Date, more details
The game is coming back to Miami
-
2020 Super Bowl: Location, more details
All the info you need regarding Super Bowl LIV