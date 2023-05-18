Like any draft, New York's display at the 2023 NFL Draft was a collaborative affair. It's the culmination of countless hours of film study and in-person scouting from a number of people across the organization, and then it's up to the top brass to take in all that information and finalize their board.

With the Giants, they were faced with a situation where the top two players remaining on their board were still to be had as they neared their next selection at No. 57 overall. A video released by the team showed the moments that closed in on that pick, which revealed conversations between GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll where they two were down to either center John Michael Schmitz or wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

New York's draft room watched as the Chicago Bears traded up in front of them, which led to them figuring they'd swoop in and take one of those two players. Instead, the Bears selected Miami corner Tyrique Stevenson and the Giants followed up by taking Schmitz. While they passed on Hyatt at that spot, the Tennessee wideout was still on the board as the draft turned to the third round. It was around that stage of the draft that Daboll picked up his phone, leaned over to Shoen and said, "Let me text [Sean] McVay." The two then brokered a deal with Los Angeles to move up to No. 73 overall through the text channel between the head coaches.

"You're going to execute your first trade, Dabes," Schoen said to Daboll as the video showed them in the war room hammering out the deal.

New York settled on sending the No. 89th overall pick and their fourth rounder (No. 128) to the Rams in exchange for the 73rd pick to go up and select Hyatt.

"Daboll's first trade," Schoen said to the room while patting his head coach on the back after officially executing the trade-up.

In a rather remarkable move, the Giants were able to come away with both players they would have been thrilled to take in the second round, which is a major coup for the front office. As it relates to Hyatt -- a selection that earned a B+ from CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso -- New York gets a speedster that Daboll can now utilize to help stretch the field in 2023 and beyond.