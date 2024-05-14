getty-patrick-mahomes-chiefs-lombardi-trophy.jpg
For two decades, the defending Super Bowl champion has kicked off the following NFL season, with the game typically taking place on Thursday night. Since 2004, with two exceptions, the team that last hoisted the Lombardi had a home game to begin the next season and celebrate their recent championship.

In 2013, the defending champion Baltimore Ravens' first game was on the road due to a scheduling conflict with the city's MLB team, the Orioles. In 2019, the New England Patriots did not play in the NFL Kickoff Game despite being defending champs. Instead, the league scheduled the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers to begin the season for the league's 100th season. 

Since the Kickoff Game began in 2004, the home team has won all but six times.

Winning the first game after winning the Super Bowl is one thing, but winning it all again is not something easily done. In NFL history, just nine teams have won back-to-back Super Bowls. The most recent team to win it back-to-back? The current defending champion Chiefs, who won it all in 2022 and 2023. No team has ever won three consecutive Super Bowls; K.C. is trying to change that this season. 

Here is a look at how each Super Bowl champion did the following year:

SB-winning seasonSuper Bowl championNext season's Week 1 opponentNext season's Week 1 resultNext season's final record (finish)

2004

Patriots

Raiders (2005)

Win

10-6 (lost in divisional round)

2005

Steelers

Dolphins (2006)

Win

8-8 (missed playoffs)

2006

Colts

Saints (2007)

Win

13-3 (lost in divisional round)

2007

Giants

Washington (2008)

Win

12-4 (lost in divisional round)

2008

Steelers

Titans (2009)

Win

9-7 (missed playoffs)

2009

Saints

Vikings (2010)

Win

11-5 (lost in wild card round)

2010

Packers

Saints (2011)

Win

15-1 (lost in divisional round)

2011

Giants

Cowboys (2012)

Loss

9-7 (missed playoffs)

2012

Ravens

Broncos (2013)

Loss

8-8 (missed playoffs)

2013

Seahawks

Packers (2014)

Win

12-4 (lost Super Bowl)

2014

Patriots

Steelers (2015)

Win

12-4 (lost AFC Championship)

2015

Broncos

Panthers (2016)

Win

9-7 (missed playoffs)

2016

Patriots

Chiefs (2017)

Loss

13-3 (lost Super Bowl)

2017

Eagles

Falcons (2018)

Win

9-7 (lost in wild card round)

2018

Patriots

Steelers (2019)

Win

12-4 (lost in wild card round)

2019

Chiefs

Texans (2020)

Win

14-2 (lost Super Bowl)

2020

Buccaneers

Cowboys (2021)

Win

13-4 (lost in divisional round)

2021

Rams

Bills (2022)

Loss

5-12 (missed playoffs)

2022

Chiefs

Lions (2023)

Loss

11-6 (won Super Bowl)

2023ChiefsRavens (2024)TBDTBD

The 2024 NFL season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 5 when the champion Chiefs host the Ravens in an AFC title game rematch. 