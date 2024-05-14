For two decades, the defending Super Bowl champion has kicked off the following NFL season, with the game typically taking place on Thursday night. Since 2004, with two exceptions, the team that last hoisted the Lombardi had a home game to begin the next season and celebrate their recent championship.

In 2013, the defending champion Baltimore Ravens' first game was on the road due to a scheduling conflict with the city's MLB team, the Orioles. In 2019, the New England Patriots did not play in the NFL Kickoff Game despite being defending champs. Instead, the league scheduled the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers to begin the season for the league's 100th season.

Since the Kickoff Game began in 2004, the home team has won all but six times.

Winning the first game after winning the Super Bowl is one thing, but winning it all again is not something easily done. In NFL history, just nine teams have won back-to-back Super Bowls. The most recent team to win it back-to-back? The current defending champion Chiefs, who won it all in 2022 and 2023. No team has ever won three consecutive Super Bowls; K.C. is trying to change that this season.

Here is a look at how each Super Bowl champion did the following year:

SB-winning season Super Bowl champion Next season's Week 1 opponent Next season's Week 1 result Next season's final record (finish) 2004 Patriots Raiders (2005) Win 10-6 (lost in divisional round) 2005 Steelers Dolphins (2006) Win 8-8 (missed playoffs) 2006 Colts Saints (2007) Win 13-3 (lost in divisional round) 2007 Giants Washington (2008) Win 12-4 (lost in divisional round) 2008 Steelers Titans (2009) Win 9-7 (missed playoffs) 2009 Saints Vikings (2010) Win 11-5 (lost in wild card round) 2010 Packers Saints (2011) Win 15-1 (lost in divisional round) 2011 Giants Cowboys (2012) Loss 9-7 (missed playoffs) 2012 Ravens Broncos (2013) Loss 8-8 (missed playoffs) 2013 Seahawks Packers (2014) Win 12-4 (lost Super Bowl) 2014 Patriots Steelers (2015) Win 12-4 (lost AFC Championship) 2015 Broncos Panthers (2016) Win 9-7 (missed playoffs) 2016 Patriots Chiefs (2017) Loss 13-3 (lost Super Bowl) 2017 Eagles Falcons (2018) Win 9-7 (lost in wild card round) 2018 Patriots Steelers (2019) Win 12-4 (lost in wild card round) 2019 Chiefs Texans (2020) Win 14-2 (lost Super Bowl) 2020 Buccaneers Cowboys (2021) Win 13-4 (lost in divisional round) 2021 Rams Bills (2022) Loss 5-12 (missed playoffs) 2022 Chiefs Lions (2023) Loss 11-6 (won Super Bowl) 2023 Chiefs Ravens (2024) TBD TBD

The 2024 NFL season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 5 when the champion Chiefs host the Ravens in an AFC title game rematch.