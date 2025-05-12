Derek Carr sent shockwaves through the NFL on Saturday when he made the decision to retire after 11 seasons. Although he's now done with football, it doesn't look like Carr is going to have much free time on his hands.

The quarterback's wife, Heather, documented Carr's first day of retirement over the weekend and if her video is any indication, the 34-year-old isn't going to have any problem staying busy.

The video starts with Heather asking Derek what he's going to do on his first day of retirement. "We're going to go outside and run as a family," Derek said.

And just to be clear, Derek was NOT joking. The next shot in the video showed the family running sprints together in the backyard. As the old saying goes, the family that runs sprints together stays together. And if that's not an old saying, it should be.

Following the sprints, here's what Carr did next to fill his day:

Lifted weights with the family

Went on a lunch date with Heather

Went golfing, because he wants to "make the tour."

Played catch in the yard with his family

Ate dinner with his family

Watered the garden

Watched film

Let's check out the full video below:

That's a wild day for anyone. Carr might have to retire from retirement just to catch his breath.