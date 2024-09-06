They say football is a game of inches, and we saw that firsthand Thursday night. The Baltimore Ravens came just a toe away from getting revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season opener.

Down a touchdown with just seconds left on the clock, the ball was in quarterback Lamar Jackson's hands with the chance for the Ravens to get the first win of the season. Jackson connected with Isaiah Likely for 10 yards in the end zone, which would've made it 27-26 with the opportunity to go for two and win, but after review it was determined that the tight end was out of bounds.

The game was declared over and the victory went to the home team, but in reality the game could've taken a major turn one play prior to that almost touchdown.

Jackson had a wide-open Zay Flowers in the end zone on the penultimate snap of the game, in a play they'd surely like to have back. It looked like the Ravens offense missed a major opportunity to score and potentially win or send the game into overtime, but it turns out that pass was never even intended for Flowers.

After the game, Jackson explained he was actually throwing the ball to a different wide receiver, Rashod Bateman, and didn't see Flowers until it was too late.

Here is a look at the play:

"I see [Chiefs defensive tackle] Chris Jones was on [Ravens running back] Justice Hill … so I was trying to help Justice out and I tried to get out of the pocket. And I see Bateman fly across, so I'm thinking Bateman (is) going to stop, and as I'm throwing the ball I see Zay fly across," Jackson said, scoffing in disapproval of how it went down as he recalled the play.

There is more than a 100-pound difference between Jones and Hill, so seeing the matchup, Jackson wanted to make it easier on his player.

The defending league MVP continued, adding, "That wasn't intended for Zay Flowers. So yeah, I was teed off about that because I'm like, 'If I would've held on to it a little bit more, I would've just fired it to Zay.'"

Jackson wanted to use some strong words to describe the situation, admitting, "I want to say something else, but I'm like damn."

Jackson then said the final play of the game should've counted: "I thought it was a touchdown. I still think it's a touchdown."

There's no guarantee a touchdown on either down would've resulted in a win for Baltimore, as it either needed a successful two-point try or to win it in overtime, but two frustrating missed touchdown opportunities to end the game meant there was no chance at all for a W. The Ravens and Chiefs may meet again in the playoffs, and that ending will no doubt give the Ravens that extra motivation if there is a second matchup this season.

The Chiefs are now 1–0 to start their quest for a three-peat. Next week the Chiefs will face Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead, while the Ravens will have their home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.