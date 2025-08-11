The first week of the NFL preseason is in the books, and it was magical. Pete Carroll and Geno Smith made their return to Seattle as members of the Las Vegas Raiders, Shedeur Sanders put on a show for the Cleveland Browns and Cam Little of the Jacksonville Jaguars crushed a 70-yard field goal. Yes, a 70-yard field goal.

As is the case every year, the rookies were a huge draw. TreVeyon Henderson turned heads with his 100-yard kick return touchdown, tight end Tyler Warren impressed in his first action with the Indianapolis Colts and Tetairoa McMillan flashed as a perimeter deep-ball threat for the Carolina Panthers.

Still, they didn't receive the same kind of attention the first-year quarterbacks did.

There are several notable rookie quarterbacks who find themselves in quarterback competitions, and they all have legitimate shots to be a starter in Week 1. Let's take a trip around the league and discuss what we learned about the four quarterback battles that are taking place, and see how FanDuel Sportsbook sees these competitions shaking out.

Indianapolis Colts

Would you rather have the elite athlete who is still somehow raw entering Year 3, or a more consistent presence under center who could potentially elevate your team's ceiling? That's the decision the Colts are wrestling with right now.

Not only is Anthony Richardson unpolished, but he has also proven to be injury prone. A shoulder issue sidelined him in minicamp, and then Richardson was knocked out of the first preseason matchup after dislocating his right pinkie finger while taking a sack he didn't see coming. Daniel Jones replaced him and completed 10 of 21 passes for 144 yards. The former No. 6 overall pick will start Indy's second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, and has a chance to really make a statement.

I don't understand the odds here, because Jones at +186 seems like great value. Not only could he win the job outright by playing better than Richardson, but there's the possibility Richardson suffers another injury that gifts Jones the job.

Best bet: Daniel Jones +186

Cleveland Browns

I'll be honest with you, I have never been as excited for a preseason game than I was on Friday night. I mean, just think about the scene the football gods set up for us. Shedeur Sanders goes from being what was thought to be a first-round lock to a fifth-round pick, but ends up taking the majority of snaps in Cleveland's first preseason game with Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel sidelined due to hamstring injuries. It was a literal Shedeur showcase, and he was great!

After a slow start, Sanders rebounded to complete 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. He was composed in the pocket, more athletic than advertised and made a couple legitimate NFL throws.

I think it's fair to say Sanders locked in his spot on the roster. I don't think Cleveland will cut him at the 53-man roster deadline, but he still has some work to do when it comes to securing the Browns' starting job. I understand why 40-year-old Joe Flacco is considered the favorite in this competition. Remember, he saved the Browns season in 2023 by going 4-1 as the starter, and even won NFL Comeback Player of the Year. He's respected in that building, but I thought his play took a dip with the Colts last year.

When it comes to quarterback competitions, I put a lot of stock into preseason ball, so it's tough to accurately judge this battle with Pickett and Gabriel injured. Ultimately, I don't feel confident picking a winner for this competition right now, but I do lean Flacco. With that being said, I think a small wager on Sanders at +1100 is absolutely worth it.

Best bet: Lean Joe Flacco -156 / sprinkle Shedeur Sanders +1100

Shedeur Sanders turned heads in Browns debut, but likely QB pecking order remains unchanged in Cleveland Matt Zenitz

If you think the Giants shouldn't even be included in this article, I understand. Head coach Brian Daboll named Russell Wilson New York's starter on the first day of training camp, but should he have?

The Giants have the most fascinating quarterback room in the NFL behind Cleveland. This depth chart features a former star who has struggled to be consistent in recent years, a motivational speaker/pastor who is liable to throw three touchdowns and three pick-sixes in the same half, a rookie the franchise traded back into the first round for, and a spunky New Jersey native who captured the hearts of Italians everywhere in 2023.

If it were up to me, I would let this competition play out while knowing Wilson is probably the favorite to win the job. You have to wonder how long his leash is, though. Jaxson Dart played well in his first preseason action. In fact, he was the Giants' best quarterback on Saturday. The Ole Miss product completed 12 of 19 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown, and also led the Giants in rushing with 24 yards on three carries. Dart has a capable arm and is mobile, but can he read NFL defenses and throw with the anticipation needed at this level? That remains to be seen.

If Wilson is benched, I bet Dart is chosen to replace him. But according to the Giants, this is Wilson's job barring injury.

Best bet: None

Ranking rookie QB performances from Week 1 of the preseason: Shedeur Sanders makes statement, Jaxson Dart wows Tyler Sullivan

Maybe the Saints QB battle doesn't have the appeal of the Browns' competition, but it's just as interesting. Rookie Tyler Shough fought for a fully-guaranteed deal because he has a legitimate shot to be the Saints' starter this season. He was probably viewed as the early favorite in New Orleans, but have things shifted?

It's tough to articulate what we learned from the Saints' first preseason game regarding this quarterback battle. Maybe my grand takeaway is that this is a two-horse race between Spencer Rattler and Shough. The former got the start Sunday and completed 7 of 11 passes for 53 yards, while the rookie completed 15 of 22 passes for 165 yards, one touchdown and another touchdown to the wrong team.

I know everyone makes bad plays, but I particularly hate this interception. Shough stared down his first read and was determined to throw this ball even though it wasn't there. Eric Rogers knew where the play was going before Shough even started his throwing motion.

With that being said, Shough rebounded with a 54-yard touchdown on the very next possession.

I think Shough is a super fun prospect who is capable of winning this job, but he's going to have to earn it. Rattler isn't going to rake in Pro Bowl votes by any means, but perhaps he's the more consistent player whom Kellen Moore can trust. He went 0-6 as the starter for New Orleans last season, but it's not like he had a ton of support around him. I think it's notable that Rattler got the start for the first preseason game, but I'll take Shough at +190 and hope he can continue to improve in the preseason.

Best bet: Tyler Shough +190