The term 'GOAT' is uttered at an absurd rate these days. It's used to label people and things that are quite frankly, not the 'greatest of all time.' However, it's not hyperbole to use the word to describe the latest guest on All Things Covered with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden. Current Alabama head coach and 7-time national champion Nick Saban joined the podcast to discuss what went wrong during his stint in the NFL, his coaching future with the Crimson Tide and the possibilities of a conference-only schedule and expansion to the College Football Playoff. Highlights from the rare conversation are included below.

Nick Saban on his coaching future

"I don't want to ride the program down and get to the point when you're not making a contribution and still continue to try to do it. I don't know when that's coming, I don't know what number (age) that is."

Nick Saban on possible 8-team playoff in the future

"Bowl games and playoffs are going to have a tough time coexisting together. My issue is not expanding the playoff. It's the more you expand the playoff, the less important bowl games become."

Nick Saban on possibility of conference-only schedule

"I think it would be better for college football if we just played Power 5 schools."

Nick Saban on how quickly he turns his attention to the next season after winning a title

"I guess it starts in the locker room after the game."

Nick Saban on Drew Brees failing his physical with Miami team doctors and how it led to his Dolphins departure

"[The decision] probably would have changed my career because when it happened I was like very, very upset that I couldn't control my destiny because of somebody else's decision as a coach.

"Knowing the NFL, if you don't have a quarterback, then you don't have a chance."

"I made the decision that maybe it would be better to go to someplace where you can control your own destiny."

Nick Saban on what coaching in the NFL taught him

"Before I went to pro ball, I coached every player the same...You have to learn how to coach all different kinds of players."

Nick Saban on host Patrick Peterson

"I think Pat is probably one of the best corners that has ever played in the SEC...The one thing I respect more than anything else as a coach is a great competitor."