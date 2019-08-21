How do you handle a three-WR fantasy league? A two-QB league? Superflexes? Breaking down the best strategies

It's fantasy football draft season and this might be the hardest year in a long time to figure out how to plan your draft strategy. That's because there are so many different leagues and such a big drop-off in terms of running backs and wide receivers at certain levels of their respective tiers.

There are many ways you can get advice and help for these leagues and situations, including watching Thursday's Fantasy Football Today Telethon (noon to 6 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, it's for a great cause as it benefits St. Jude), but one quick way to take care of biz is to fire up the Pick Six Podcast -- our daily NFL show, subscribe right here -- and listen to myself, Sean Wagner-McGough and Adam Aizer break down a bunch of different leagues.

How do you handle three wide receiver leagues? How about two quarterback leagues? Superflexes? We've got you all covered on that, plus much more (including a breakdown of a VAMPIRE LEAGUE, which sounds pretty incredible).

We also discussed Antonio Brown ... but not his feet or his helmet drama. Instead, we talked Brown's projected fantasy football status heading into the regular season.

"I would still take [Brown] over Amari Cooper," Wagner-McGough said, adding that he still likes Brown as a high third/early fourth round pick. "He's going to be fine; he's going to play. I'm all in."

I don't have positive news for fantasy fans regarding Ezekiel Elliott, though. There's a notion that Elliott has to play this season and that he doesn't have any leverage when it comes to his contract situation, but if you check out the pod, you'll hear why it turns out Elliott doesn't have to report.

Check out the show below and make sure to subscribe!