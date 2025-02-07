NEW ORLEANS -- Saquon Barkley has already racked up plenty of accolades and attention thanks to his magical debut with the Philadelphia Eagles. From eclipsing 2,000 rushing yards to securing Offensive Player of the Year honors, the star running back has just one more thing to do: win Super Bowl LIX.

Or does he?

"I mean, it's bigger than football," Barkley told CBSSports.com at the Eagles' team hotel this week. "I would love to leave an impact. I love the things that I'm able to do on the football field, but I wanna expand and get better at the things I'm able to do off the field. That's how I wanna be remembered: by making an impact in my community. This game is a beautiful thing, with the game that we play and the platform that it allows us to have. You're able to have an impact and change people's lives. It might be one, it might be 10, it might be 100. If I'm able to do that, that would be a great thing for me."

It's arguable Barkley has already impacted plenty of lives, restoring hope to Philadelphia's football community. But his larger focus, not only as a father of two but aspiring philanthropist, has already been apparent inside the Eagles' facilities.

Chiefs vs. Eagles matchup breakdown: Which team has the edge at each position in Super Bowl LIX? Garrett Podell

"In the locker room, he's probably one of the best teammates," said star wide receiver A.J. Brown, who added that he and Barkley share fatherly advice and family time. "He brings life into the room."

Fellow wideout DeVonta Smith confirmed that Barkley has "a big impact" beyond his explosive runs.

"He's a tremendous leader," Smith said. "I think that's the biggest thing, is him being able to lead this team in different ways. Watching him out there at practice, watching the way he plays, and when he talks to people, everyone listens."