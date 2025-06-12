Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward participated in his first NFL minicamp this week and continues to learn the team's offense. Ahead of training camp next month, the rookie signal-caller has a simple routine that he plans to follow.

"Just work out, stay in the playbook, and throw the f--- out of the ball," Ward said on Thursday, per the Titans official website.

Ward, who was selected with the No. 1 pick in April's draft, completed 42 of 58 passes in 7-on-7 and team drills across three minicamp practices. The Titans quarterback also completed 21 consecutive passes during a stretch that lasted over two days.

There were growing pains at times -- he was intercepted by linebacker Cody Barton and cornerback Davion Ross on separate occasions during Thursday's practice -- but Ward remains confident that he is developing ahead of his first professional season.

"I am growing, learning, especially being with the vets, getting our timing down," Ward said. "So, I am excited."

"At the end of the day, I'm a gunslinger," Ward continued. "I live by that, and I'll always die by that. Coach (Brian) Callahan knows the type of guy he has in the quarterback room in me, and I'm just thankful I have guys around me to help me out."

Ward has certainly never been afraid to sling the ball around during his career. In five seasons with Incarnate Word, Washington State, and Miami, Ward completed 65.0% of his passes for 18,137 yards to go along with 158 touchdowns. In his final collegiate campaign with the Hurricanes, Ward completed a career-best 67.2% of his passes for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns compared to just seven interceptions.

Ward will be battling it out for former second-round pick Will Levis to be the Titans starting quarterback in 2025.