Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle's had a 2024 season filled with disappointments -- not unlike the Dolphins themselves, who went through three quarterbacks and finished the year 8-9 to miss the playoffs. Waddle started slow, and despite a burst towards the end of the year, he failed to hit 1,000 yards for the first time since joining the league. His 58 receptions for 744 yards and two touchdowns were all career lows.

"Definitely the year that I didn't want as an individual," Waddle told ESPN.

Seeking a bounce-back effort, the 26-year-old has honed in on some spots he can work on ahead of the team's 20205 season opener on Sept. 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.

"After watching the film, definitely a lot of hand-eye [coordination], I feel like I'm trying to move without the ball too much," Waddle said. "And just the simple things, just timing, getting smoother in and out of my routes. Pretty much that."

The Dolphins don't seem too concerned. Waddle was a much better player last year when he was healthy and the offense was in rhythm. And coach Mike McDaniel has praised Waddle for how he handled the quarterback inconsistencies.

"I think he's shown his teammates who he really is," McDaniel said. "I think one thing that you can't really minimize is from a receiver's perspective, having quarterbacks that you didn't even practice with in training camp, that's a difficult task. The way he worked on his game during the season has transferred into what we need to see from him, from every player.

"His game is growing, and he is going to find ways to exceed each and every year as he knows to be the standard now," McDaniel continued. "It's kind of like a badge of honor in that he doesn't see it that way, nor should he, and he's a secure player that is working on his craft and the returns on that, he knows with his life wisdom that the returns will be very favorable."

With Tyreek Hill dealing with a wrist injury (and trying to build back his teammates' trust after ending the 2024 season on a sour note), Waddle has been serving as WR1 during the offseason program. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is using Hill's time on the sidelines as a chance to build chemistry with Waddle ahead of the 2025 season.

"We're continuing to grow our chemistry with one another," Tagovailoa said in June. "For the past year, for the past two years, it's really been me and 'Reek kind of getting on that same page. But if me and Waddle can get together and continue to make strides throughout these last few days of minicamp, I think it's going to lead into some pretty good things preparing us for training camp."