Despite being mired in a three-game losing streak, the Philadelphia Eagles still control their own destiny towards winning the NFC East and hosting a playoff game.

The Dallas Cowboys currently hold the tiebreaker over the Eagles for the division lead by virtue of having a better division record (Dallas is 4-1 in the division while Philadelphia is 3-1). The Cowboys have one division game left (Week 18 at the Commanders) while the Eagles have two division games left (Week 16 vs. Giants and Week 18 at Giants).

How can the Eagles win the division if they have the same record as the Cowboys and both teams win out? The tiebreaking procedure actually changes in favor of the Eagles if both teams win out.

Here is the remaining schedule for the Cowboys and Eagles:

Cowboys: at Dolphins, vs. Lions, at Commanders

at Dolphins, vs. Lions, at Commanders Eagles: vs. Giants, vs. Cardinals, at Giants

Here's the tiebreaking procedures for a division champion, assuming both the Cowboys and Eagles finish 13-4:

Head-to-head (best won-lost-tied percentage in games between the clubs)

Eagles and Cowboys split (1-1)

Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the division.

Eagles and Cowboys would both finish 5-1

Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games.

Cowboys are 6-2. Eagles would be 6-2 if they win out

Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the conference.

Both Cowboys and Eagles would have a 9-3 conference record

Strength of victory in all games

The Eagles (.493) currently have a higher strength of victory than the Cowboys (.379)

Strength of victory is the winning percentage of the teams a franchise has beaten over the course of the season. So far, the Eagles have beaten teams with a combined record of 69-71 and the Cowboys have beaten teams with a combined record of 53-87.

The strength of victory appears to be the difference here, as the Eagles have beaten the Chiefs and Bills. The Cowboys didn't play the Chiefs this year and lost to the Bills. That could be the difference in the NFC East.