Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson had a standout 2024 season, finishing third in the NFL with 1,456 yards. The third-year Pro Bowler is aiming for more, however — specifically, the kind of explosive impact for which Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley is known.

"We all want it," Robinson said. "We're all waiting for that Saquon type of season when it comes to explosives. But I've been working on it a lot this offseason. And obviously, when it gets to the season, it's time to go show it and go do the work the right way."

According to TruMedia, Robinson logged 28 explosive carries of 12 or more yards last season, ranking fourth in the NFL behind Derrick Henry (37), Jahmyr Gibbs (34) and Barkley (30). However, his rank slipped to No. 22 when it came to explosive plays of 20 yards or more (five). Meanwhile, while those aforementioned three led the league in that category. Barkley led the league with six runs of 50-plus yards — twice as many as any other player.

Robinson has yet to record a run of 40-plus yards in his NFL career, despite breaking off 11 such plays during his three seasons at Texas — tied for the second most in the FBS over that span.

"We're done with 30-yard runs and all that stuff," Robinson said. "Now it's time to get those 60 yards, 50 yards. So, I've been doing a lot more explosive drills. I've been doing a lot more running — 100 yards, like sprinting — so we can be prepared for, God willing, when those moments come in all the games."

That added emphasis on breakaway speed is part of a larger effort by the Falcons' staff to elevate Robinson from consistent producer to explosive difference-maker. Atlanta believes Robinson's patience, balance and instincts are already elite — now it's about turning those attributes into more home-run moments.

"He is so talented," Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said. "His vision, the way he can see and feel in tight quarters is unlike anything I have ever seen. We just hope for that uptick with the explosives."

With another year of experience and a sharper focus on breakaway speed, Robinson could be on the verge of delivering the kind of breakout season that mirrors Barkley's best.