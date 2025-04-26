Shedeur Sanders isn't the only big-name prospect to endure a longer wait than anticipated during the 2025 NFL Draft. Just as the Colorado quarterback fell all the way out of Round 1, and still waiting for his name to be called on Day 2, Marshall edge rusher Mike Green went undrafted well into Friday night. That was despite Green entering the draft as a widely projected first-round pick, and ranked as one of this year's top pass rushers.

What, exactly, is causing Green's major slide during the 2025 draft?

The main culprit is likely a handful of off-field concerns. Green, it turns out, faced two different allegations of sexual assault between high school and college, as he confirmed during February's NFL Scouting Combine. The 21-year-old defensive end was previously suspended from Virginia's football program, after which he transferred to Marshall, but claimed innocence regarding the allegations in the pre-draft process.

"There's accusations out there," Green said, via NBC Sports. "I've never been questioned. I've never been asked. Nobody ever asked me a question about what happened before I departed from Virginia. It was just accusations that caused me to leave. ... I'm not worried at all. ... I have no concerns, and I have no problem with talking to these teams about it because I know who I am and I know the truth."

Despite Green's admissions, the allegations -- and the fact they dated back to his time at Lafayette High School in Virginia -- prompted several NFL teams to remove the pass rusher from their draft boards, according to Sports Illustrated. Others have since speculated Green's pre-draft interviews contributed to such decisions.

It's not an unreasonable assumption, given Green's on-field profile. The Newport News native led the nation with 17 sacks in 2024, seemingly solidifying himself as one of this year's top draft prospects, alongside first-rounders like Abdul Carter, Mykel Williams and Shemar Stewart.