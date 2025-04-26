Shedeur Sanders may believe he's the best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft class, but NFL teams apparently feel otherwise. After going unselected in the first round on Thursday night, Sanders was also completely overlooked in Round 2, when Louisville's Tyler Shough became the next quarterback to come off the board. Then all of Round 3 also passed without his name being called.

Jalen Milroe, meanwhile, became the fourth quarterback off the board when the Seattle Seahawks drafted the Alabama star at No. 92 overall. Two picks later, the Cleveland Browns selected Oregon signal-caller Dillon Gabriel, passing on Sanders for the fourth time in the draft.

Sanders' dramatic tumble came hours after CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones indicated there wasn't necessarily a strong market for the Colorado signal-caller early in Day 2, despite several quarterback-needy teams like the Cleveland Browns owning picks to kick off the second round. The Steelers, who passed on Sanders in the first round at No. 21 overall, also had another chance to secure the passer at No. 83, only to select running back Kaleb Johnson instead.

Sanders has drawn some critiques for his on-field skill set, with some scouts questioning whether he has enough high-level athleticism and upside to be a difference-maker on the NFL stage. A large amount of the public skepticism regarding Sanders, however, has stemmed from his outsized personality as the son of former NFL great Deion Sanders. Shedeur notably argued that NFL teams would be "fools" to pass on him in the draft, insisting during Colorado's pro day that he was the No. 1 prospect at his position.

2025 NFL Draft grades for Round 2: Saints get C- for Tyler Shough selection, Bears earn A+ for Luther Burden Chris Trapasso

Sanders led the nation in completion percentage (74.0%) and leads the nation in career completion percentage for any quarterback (71.8%). He led the Big 12 in passing yards (4,134), passing touchdowns (37), yards per attempt (8.7) and pass yards per game (318.0). Despite those numbers in a weak draft class for quarterbacks, Sanders fell out of the first three rounds.