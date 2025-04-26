Shedeur Sanders may believe he's the best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft class, but NFL teams apparently feel otherwise. After going unselected in the first round on Thursday night, Sanders was also completely overlooked in Round 2, when Louisville's Tyler Shough became the next quarterback to come off the board. He's now slid deep into the third round, even past the quarterback-needy Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 83 overall.

His dramatic tumble comes hours after CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones indicated there wasn't necessarily a strong market for the Colorado signal-caller at the top of Round 2, despite several quarterback-needy teams like the Cleveland Browns owning picks to kick off Day 2. The Steelers, who passed on Sanders in the first round at No. 21 overall, had another chance to secure the passer at No. 83, only to select running back Kaleb Johnson instead.

Sanders has drawn some critiques for his on-field skill set, with some scouts questioning whether he has enough high-level athleticism and upside to be a difference-maker on the NFL stage. A large amount of the public skepticism regarding Sanders, however, has stemmed from his outsized personality as the son of former NFL great Deion Sanders. Shedeur notably argued that NFL teams would be "fools" to pass on him in the draft, insisting during Colorado's pro day that he was the No. 1 prospect at his position.

2025 NFL Draft grades for Round 2: Saints get C- for Tyler Shough selection, Bears earn A+ for Luther Burden Chris Trapasso

Sanders led the nation in completion percentage (74.0%) and leads the nation in career completion percentage for any quarterback (71.8%). He led the Big 12 in passing yards (4,134), passing touchdowns (37), yards per attempt (8.7) and pass yards per game (318.0). Despite those numbers in a weak draft class for quarterbacks, Sanders fell out of Round 1.