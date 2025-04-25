Shedeur Sanders was not selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, and it may be a while until Sanders is picked in the second round (and this is assuming he's picked in Round 2).

CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones doesn't know if Sanders will be picked within the first 10 picks of the second round -- which are Nos. 33 to 42. The New Orleans Saints had the No. 40 pick and selected Louisville's Tyler Shough over Sanders, making Shough the third quarterback taken in the draft.

So where would Sanders go with Shough off the board? The New York Jets are the No. 42 pick and already have Justin Fields, while the San Francisco 49ers possess the No. 43 pick (and Brock Purdy). The Dallas Cowboys have the 44th pick, making it even more uncertain where Sanders will go.

This brings up the Pittsburgh Steelers, who would be a natural spot for Sanders, but don't have a second-round pick. Pittsburgh would have to trade into the second round to get Sanders.

Is it possible Sanders isn't selected until Round 3? Jones doesn't believe so, but that falls into when the next quarterback is off the board. Perhaps Shough getting selected at No. 40 could start a run of quarterbacks in Round 2.

Sanders has been the subject of criticism because of his on-field actions at the University of Colorado, where his father -- Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders -- was the head coach. Sanders has had comments blaming his offensive line for poor performance and jogged off the field when being replaced in a blowout loss to Nebraska instead of being out with teammates to shake hands at the end of the game.

Sanders led the nation in completion percentage (74.0%) and leads the nation in career completion percentage for any quarterback (71.8%). He led the Big 12 in passing yards (4,134), passing touchdowns (37), yards per attempt (8.7) and pass yards per game (318.0). Despite those numbers in a weak draft class for quarterbacks, Sanders fell out of Round 1.

Let's see where Sanders gets selected on Day 2.