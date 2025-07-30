PHILADELPHIA -- Tanner McKee was waiting a long time to get the call from Eagles general manager Howie Roseman. A promotion that was earned by his play on and off the field.

The call put a smile on McKee's face, rewarding him for the hard work he put in during those first two years in Philadelphia. Told by Roseman he was the No. 2 quarterback after the Eagles sent Kenny Pickett to the Browns, McKee was jubilated.

Philadelphia was where McKee wanted to be.

"I was very excited with what happened there. Obviously, I love Philadelphia. I love being here and wanna be here as long as I can," McKee said after Eagles training camp practice Tuesday. "Just knowing they have a lot of trust in me to go out and do my thing and perform."

The path to the backup job

Originally selected by the Eagles as a sixth-round pick (No. 188 overall), McKee mired as a developmental quarterback in his first two years in Philadelphia. The Eagles saw enough in McKee to hand him the reins to the No. 2 quarterback job based on the work ethic and progression over the last two years.

The move may have come a year later than maybe McKee expected, as the Eagles traded for Pickett when it appeared they were ready to move forward with McKee as the No. 2 quarterback after just one season. At the end of the day, the Eagles weren't ready to hand McKee that role just yet.

They need to see what McKee could accomplish on the field, if the opportunity ever presented itself. Jalen Hurts' injury ended up benefitting McKee the most, as he took over the reins as the No. 2 quarterback while Hurts was in the concussion protocol late in the season.

McKee was the quarterback if anything happened to Pickett over the final two games of the regular season. Pickett suffered a rib injury in the third quarter of a Week 17 blowout victory over the Cowboys, giving the reins to McKee for the remainder of the regular season.

The regular-season finale against the Giants in the following week was a chance for McKee to show in a meaningful football game (record-wise) what the organization already knew. It only took one quarter for McKee to prove the Eagles right, as McKee was 7 of 9 for 142 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions for a 146.3 passer rating in the first 15 minutes.

The Eagles allowed McKee to sling the ball 41 times in that Week 18 matchup, certainly unorthodox for the then-third quarterback on the roster. McKee completed 29 of those passes (70.7%) for 269 yards and two touchdowns for a 100.6 passer rating in the win. He finished 30 of 45 for 323 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions in those six quarters combined against the Cowboys and Giants -- a passer rating of 117.2.

That was enough to sell the Eagles that McKee was ready to be the No. 2 quarterback.

"I think that definitely played a big role," McKee said. "I'm happy things were able to work out the way they did. I felt prepared and ready to play when my number was called -- and that's my job this year.

"When the opportunity arises I'll be ready to go out and play."

What McKee learned over the last two years

McKee was biding his time learning as the No. 3 quarterback behind several former starting quarterbacks in the league. The Eagles signed Marcus Mariota to be Hurts' backup for the 2023 season, as McKee developed a close friendship with the current Commanders backup quarterback.

It was Mariota who helped show McKee the ins-and-outs of being an NFL quarterback.

"I think Marcus really taught me how to be a professional," McKee said. "How to approach things, how to go in early, how to prepare, how to read defenses, how to check and change mic points. I felt like I had a lot of development through there."

Pickett was also instrumental in McKee's development, bringing out a stronger competitor in him. McKee was set to be the No. 2 quarterback before the Eagles traded for Pickett, as the Eagles wanted another experienced quarterback to have a deeper room.

"Kenny added the competitive aspect in what he brought," McKee said. "Both those guys are great competitors and I wouldn't be the player I am without those guys."

The communication with Jalen Hurts

The relationship between McKee and Hurts has been strong throughout the years. Both quarterbacks have trusted each other in the quarterback room, and Hurts has praised McKee for being that extra pair of eyes during teh week. McKee's ability to see the play from a different lens on the sidelines and in the film room has improved Hurts' game on Sundays.

"Each year I'm in the NFL, I feel like I learn more and I know more," McKee said. "I feel like we kinda had a better relationship of him trusting me, like I can be his eyes off the field. What did you see there? What do you think there?

"Because I would ask him what are you seeing, what are you thinking -- but as I get a little bit older it's conversation back and forth of what we're both seeing. Just because we've both been together for three years, being comfortable in the offense, and seeing those different looks. So I think it's going well."

Hurts has been McKee's biggest supporter in the room over teh years, as the two continue to elevate each other during the week. McKee no longer is the second voice in the quarterback room, but the first player Hurts turns to when breaking down an opponent during the week.

A preacher of growth, Hurts sees that in McKee.

"He's been a true sponge," Hurts said. "Personally, he's been a big help in the room, just having those conversations and being able to get different opinions from his perspective. He has a very outfitted game. Obviously plays the position a little different than myself but everything is rooted in the same beliefs, so how you express it is just different between us.

"I admire that in him and being himself in the room. He's a helluva player. Hopefully he continues to grow."

QB1 down the line?

The starting quarterback job isn't available in Philadelphia, as Hurts is entrenched as the starter for a long time. Outside of injury, McKee isn't getting any opportunities to start with Hurts around.

Does McKee want to be a starting quarterback in the future? The competitor in him says yes. The teammate in him knows what he's asked to do for the Eagles.

"Right now I'm focused on this season and what's ahead of me right now," McKee said. "Being the 2 and being prepared to go in and play like a starter if anything happens to J (Jalen Hurts). That's my role right now and that's what I'm focused on."

Opportunity got McKee the QB2 role in Philadelphia. While McKee hopes to be with the Eagles for the duration of his career, he won't sky away from the moment if it comes his way.

"Anything happens in the future, I'll take advantage of my opportunities," McKee said. "Just controlling what I can control."