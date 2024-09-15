New Commanders kicker Austin Seibert was the hero in Washington on Sunday, as his seven made field goals in the 21-18 win over the New York Giants earned Washington its first victory in 2024. While a kicker won the game for Washington, New York's lack of a kicker moved the Giants to 0-2.

The Giants' decision not to dress backup kicker Jude McAtamney in Week 2 cost them dearly. Not many teams dress backup kickers on a regular basis, but New York had reason to this week. On Saturday, starting kicker Graham Gano was added to the injury report with a groin injury. NFL Media reported he was hurting in pregame warmups, then injured his hamstring on the opening kickoff.

Following the Giants' first touchdown of the game, punter Jamie Gillan attempted the extra point, but missed. From there, New York would ignore Gillan as the substitute kicker, and move forward by going for it on fourth downs in enemy territory, and going for two-point conversions following touchdowns. It was a game plan that did not work.

The Giants failed on both of their two-point conversion attempts, but the worst blow came with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter with the score tied at 18 apiece. Facing a fourth-and-4 at the Commanders' 22-yard line, the Giants had no kicker to help them take the lead. Instead, New York was forced to attempt to move the sticks, and Daniel Jones could not connect with Malik Nabers. The Commanders took over on downs, and Jayden Daniels marched his offense 65 yards down the field on eight plays, setting Seibert up for the game-winning 30-yard field goal.

The possibility of playing a game without a kicker should have crossed Brian Daboll's mind, but apparently it didn't. He told reporters following the final whistle that he thought Gano was "good to go," and said the injury he suffered on the opening kickoff was a different one from the groin, per ESPN.

Kickers decided this NFC East showdown. Ironically, one set a franchise record for most field goals made in a single contest and won the game, while the other was injured, with understudy inactive.