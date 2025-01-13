PHILADELPHIA -- Sometimes in the midst of sports, you need to collect your thoughts to get ready for the next moment.

Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown was caught in his Zen. He was spotted on camera reading "Inner Excellence" by Jim Murphy in the fourth quarter of the 22-10 wild-card playoff victory over the Green Bay Packers, a game which he finished with one catch for 10 yards -- tied for the fewest grabs he's hauled in since joining Philly.

To the world, reading a book on the sidelines during a playoff game was fascinating. If only they knew Brown does it every week.

"It gives me a sense of peace," Brown said. "That's a book I bring every single game. My teammates call it a recipe. That's the first time I've heard y'all got me on camera. That's not the first game. It's got a lot of points in there.

"It's a mental game, a lot of mental parts about it, and what's for me, the game is mental. I physically believe I can do anything and everything. But I gotta make sure my mental's good. It's something like how I refresh every drive regardless of if I score a touchdown or drop a pass. I always go back to that book every drive and refocus."

The book has been through a lot over the course of a season. The paperback is damaged and a yellow highlighter is used throughout the book, mentioning the most important parts. This is a book Brown goes to on the daily, not surprising at all to his Eagles teammates.

"He does that every game. It's a mindset. It's a mindset book," Eagles captain Jordan Mailata said. "He does it every game. ...There's nothing else to report (laughing). Now we're talking about him reading a book on the sidelines. He's been doing it all year. Let's not start drama!"

Perhaps there was so much focus on Brown reading because of how he performed. Having one catch is rough for any receiver of Brown's caliber, but the Eagles wide receiver is also playing through a knee injury. Brown is good enough to play, yet one has to wonder if the injury is affecting him.

"It didn't show on the stats, but I did a lot today for my teammates, blocking and stuff," Brown said. "So it was good."

The book is now a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon, thanks to Brown. Some of the parts he has highlighted are at the beginning of the book, helping him channel his emotions and mentally perform at the best level he can.

"It states that if you can have a clear mind ... and remember that nothing else matters," Brown said. "A clear mind and a clear conscience. Nothing else matters negative or positive. Be willing to take risks. It also says if you're humble, you can't be embarrassed."