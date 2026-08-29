Jordan Love may have found his next calling when his playing days come to an end. Love served as the Packers' play caller throughout the second half of Green Bay's 42-38 preseason win over the Cardinals.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Packers scored 17 points in the fourth quarter with Love calling the plays. The Packers ended the game with consecutive drives that ended with touchdowns.

"That was pretty cool," Packers coach Matt Lafleur said afterward. "Just to hear his demeanor on the headset and how calm, cool, and collected he was throughout the entire game, especially in those critical moments. And it's not a surprise to me because that's what we see on the field."

Green Bay's offense looked like a well-oiled machine during the fourth quarter. Over that span, the Packers gained 155 yards and averaged 6.74 yards per play. Love's backup, Kyle McCord, threw two of his four touchdown passes with Love calling the plays that included his game-winning touchdown pass to Kisean Johnson with 1:34 left.

McCord said that Love told him at halftime that he would be calling the shots during the second half.

"I said, 'Have you done that before?' He said, 'Naw. We'll see," McCord said afterward. "He was great. He obviously knows the offense like the back of his hand and called some really good plays, especially there toward the end."

While his debut as an NFL play caller was a success, Love will now resume his duties as Green Bay's franchise quarterback. Now in his seventh season, Love is entering his fourth season as the team's starting quarterback. He enters the 2026 season just 17 touchdown passes away from 100 for his career.

The win gave the Packers a 2-1 record to end the preseason. They open the regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 13.

Green Bay's next game will mark the start of Love's sixth season in the NFL – and fourth as the Packers' full-time starter.