The latest Lamar Jackson injury update revealed that the two-time NFL MVP could miss two to three weeks because of a strained hamstring. With Jackson out, the Ravens will turn to Cooper Rush as they look to dig out of a 1-3 hole after losses to the Bills, Lions and Chiefs over the first month of the season. Baltimore will host the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday and after the Week 5 NFL odds opened with the Ravens as 7.5-point favorites, the Ravens vs. Texans line has swung all the way to Houston -2.5. The over-under is 40.5 and Houston is favored at -136 on the money line.

Lamar Jackson injury update and Ravens vs. Texans pick

Baltimore Ravens (+1.5) vs. Houston Texans | 1 p.m. ET | Sunday, Oct. 5

Since taking over as the starting quarterback in 2018, Jackson has missed 12 games because of injury and has also been rested in the final week of the regular season twice. His previous injuries were primarily ligament issues with his ankle and knee, as well as a concussion he suffered in 2021. So this is the first time that he'll miss action because of a soft-tissue injury and the impact would be substantial for one of the most dynamic players in the league.

With Cooper Rush taking over, the Ravens are likely to lean heavily on running back Derrick Henry. However, Rush is 9-5 in his career as a starter and has a 2:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his career. Meanwhile, the Texans come into Week 5 with the best scoring defense (12.3 points per game) in the NFL and are fifth in the NFL in total defense. Despite the situation and the matchup, the SportsLine Projection Model still predicts that Baltimore covers the spread in 53% of simulations.

